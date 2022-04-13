The Central High School baseball team got an RBI run double from Alex Taylor, then Kyle Bambino drove in an insurance run to lift the Warriors to a 9-7 victory over Eagle Valley and snap a four-game losing streak.
Across a doubleheader sweep of Summit, Palisade’s Ryker Harsha launched two home runs and one double and drove in five runs.
Cole Jones pitched 5 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and only one earned run during Fruita Monument’s 7-4 win over Castle View.
Grand Junction split a doubleheader with Durango, securing its 12-5 win thanks in part to two-RBI day from Kaden Manchester.
Olivia Stoffel scored twice to lift the Fruita Monument girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Grand Junction.
Jessie Black finished with two goals and one assist during Delta’s 4-1 win over Salida, pushing the freshman’s season total to 11 goals in seven games.
Jasmine Quiñones scored twice for Rifle during a 4-0 win against Ridgway.
Fruita Monument’s boys lacrosse team remained undefeated after a 20-3 drubbing of Glenwood Springs, led by six goals from Kaison Stegelmeier.
Grand Junction also handled Glenwood Springs 18-2, powered by four goals and seven assists from Jack Mottram.
The Grand Junction girls lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season with a 10-4 victory over Montrose. Myka Neville scored four times.
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge turned in a time of 1 minute, 57.70 seconds to win the 800-meter run at the Frank Woodburn Invitational.
Elsewhere at the meet, Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won both the long jump and triple jump.
De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump by 10 inches.
Grand Valley’s Jacob Doyle won the discus throw with a toss of 153 feet, 1 inch.
In girls action, Palisade’s Ella Yanowich won the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 11.75 inches.
Central’s Tristian Spence bounced back from an upper respiratory issue to win the 1,600 convincing with a time of 5:10.66
Delta’s Paige Kehmeier won the 3,200 by only 12 one-hundredths of a second, inching past her opponent with a time of 12:29.78.
For girls golf, Montrose’s Grace DeJulio shot an 86 at Adobe Creek to win the Wildcat Invitational.