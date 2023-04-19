Another week, another peak performance for Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye. The senior tossed the discus 187 feet, 11 inches at The Pomona Invitational in Lakewood last week. That mark is the best in the state, is 11 feet farther than second place and Baroumbaye now has the top two distances in the state. Baroumbaye also threw the shot put 55 feet, 11 inches.
Shalom Trowbridge, also of Central, finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 24.57 seconds.
Elizabeth Brooks of Cedaredge threw the shot put 40 feet, 10 inches at the Phil Wertman Invitational. At the same meet, De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6-8 and Fruita Monument’s Daniel Thomason cleared 6-6 in the high jump. Miller Jones of Grand Junction reached 46-4.75 in the triple jump.
In baseball, Carter Hines went 3 for 5 with three RBI and scored two runs in Fruita Monument’s 14-9 win over Castle View.
Brett Rozman hit a 400-plus foot home run over the center field wall at Suplizio Field in Palisade’s 6-3 win over Fruita, the Bulldogs’ first over their rival in over 15 years.
Cam Ochoa struck out seven batters in three innings of relief in Grand Junction’s 10-6 win over Montrose.
Ryland Nostrand had 10 strikeouts in 6⅓ innings in Central’s 9-4 win over Durango.
Delta junior Rylan Bynum went 3 for 3 with four RBI, a double, a triple and scored four times in a 23-8 win over Eagle Valley. In that same game, Eban Ficklin was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI.
Olathe sophomore Beau England was 1 for 4 with three RBI in a 14-8 loss to Gunnison.
North Fork freshman Brylan Cotten was 3 for 5 with two RBI and a double as the Miners split a two-game series with Moffat County.
Rifle pitcher Logan Gross tossed 5⅓ innings and struck out 10 batters in the Bears’ 7-5 win over Glenwood Springs.
In soccer, Olivia Stoffel scored three goals in Fruita Monument’s 6-5 overtime win over Durango. Lauren Geer scored the game-winner.
Liana Bryant had one goal and assisted Rhyan Mason’s score in Central’s 2-1 win over Montrose.
Ryan Pomeroy scored two goals and had one assist in Palisade’s 4-0 win over Eagle Valley.
Jaycee Pittman scored two goals across two games for Grand Valley.
Yoselyn Lua Sandoval saved 17 shots in Rifle’s 3-1 loss to Basalt.
In boys lacrosse, Kaison Stegelmeier had two goals, three assists and recovered 15 ground balls in back-to-back wins for Fruita Monument.
Jake Stanfield fielded 19 ground balls in two games for Grand Junction.
In girls lacrosse, Myka Neville scored four goals and controlled six ground balls in two games for Grand Junction.
Kendall Roehm scored three goals for Fruita Monument and Savanna Turner had six ground balls.