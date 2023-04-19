Another week, another peak performance for Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye. The senior tossed the discus 187 feet, 11 inches at The Pomona Invitational in Lakewood last week. That mark is the best in the state, is 11 feet farther than second place and Baroumbaye now has the top two distances in the state. Baroumbaye also threw the shot put 55 feet, 11 inches.

Shalom Trowbridge, also of Central, finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 24.57 seconds.