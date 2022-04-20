The Fruita Monument High School baseball team piled on the runs during a 21-11 win over Central. Fruita’s Dylan Noah finished 3 for 3 with one double, one triple and a team-high four RBI. The Warriors had offense from Ryland Nostrand, who was 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in two runs.
During a 12-10 win over Montrose, Grand Junction’s Noah Martinez launched a two-run home run, half of the four runs he drove in for the Tigers.
Palisade moved to 13-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Eagle Valley. In the first game, Ryder Mancuso allowed only three hits across six innings with nine strikeouts.
Austin Bowlan threw five no-hit innings for Rifle during an 11-1 win over Cedaredge. The junior struck out nine batters for the Bears.
The Fruita Monument girls soccer team handled Durango 4-1, led by two goals and an assist from Kylie Wells.
Montrose defeated Central 3-1, with Josie Coulter and Lucero Mireles-Rodales each finishing with one goal and one assist.
Rifle defeated Vail Christian 3-0 with Dariana Ortega netting two of the goals.
Tony Farber had another great game for the Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team, scoring seven goals and assisting on two more during a 21-9 win over Thompson Valley.
The Grand Junction girls lacrosse team edged out Durango 7-6, with Myka Neville scoring three goals and Caley Shifflet adding two more.
Central girls tennis defeated Northglenn 6-1, where the No. 3 doubles of Kenidee Calton and Jennika Quintana won 6-0, 6-1.
Delta also faced Northglenn and although the team lost 4-3, the No. 2 doubles pairing of Lauren Angelo and Benedetta Armano remained undefeated on the season with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
The Palisade track team got a standout performance from its 800-meter relay team of Gerardo Marquez, Kaleb Wells, Julio Rodriguez and Alexander Everett, who won the race at the Phil Wertman invitational by only one one-hundredth of a second.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye heaved the shot put 45 feet, 7 inches to win the event. Grand Junction’s Sailer Warinner won the girl’s shot put with a throw of 32-9.75.
Fruita Monument’s Ella Unrein cruised to victory in the 1,600, finishing more than 10 seconds ahead of the pack with a time of 5 minutes, 25.62 seconds.