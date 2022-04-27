Fruita Monument pushed its winning streak to five games with a 7-4 win over Palisade and a sweep of Durango. Kolton Hicks appeared in two of those three games and hit one home run, one double and four RBI.
Montrose picked up a sweep against Central. Over the course of two games separated by three days, Jaxon Kattner was 3 for 7 with a triple and three RBI.
Across four games last week, Delta freshman Ty Reed was 6 for 15 with three doubles and a home run. He also appeared on the mound during an 18-1 win over Basalt, pitching 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Rifle’s baseball team has won eight consecutive games, including a doubleheader sweep of Glenwood Springs. Logan Gross was 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBI.
Fruita Monument’s girls soccer team moved to 9-1 with a 10-0 win over Fort Lupton. Eight different players scored for the Wildcats, led by two-goal games from Regan Dare and Kylie Wells.
Central edged Coronado 2-1 thanks to a pair of goals from Liana Bryant.
The Grand Junction boys lacrosse team rolled past Glenwood Springs 13-7 behind three goals and a team-high five assists from Santiago Renteria.
Fruita Monument dismantled Durango 11-2 as Karter Harmon and Jonathan Diedrich each finished with three goals.
Aleah Danner netted three goals for the Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team during a 9-4 win over Montrose.
Fruita Monument golfer Jocelyn Cutshall shot a 95 to finish fifth at the Vail Mountain Invitational.
Grand Junction’s No. 2 singles tennis player Emma Thompson won her match against Montrose without dropping a single game.
Palisade’s Julio Rodriguez ran the 200-meter dash in 24.42 to win at the Coal Ridge Invitational.
Central’s Justin Blanton won the 400 at the crowded Dakota Ridge meet with a time of 49.54.