The Palisade High School baseball team won its seventh consecutive game by taking down Evergreen 5-3. Brett Rozman launched a two-run home run during a 1-for-2 day with two walks.
Fruita Monument turned in a 15-9 win over Mountain Range where Logan Cardoza finished 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI.
Montrose split a doubleheader with Alamosa, earning a 10-3 victory during the second game. Titus Weese anchored the Indians on the mound, effectively scattering nine hits across 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
Rifle defeated Basalt 11-1, earning longtime coach Troy Phillips his 300th career victory.
The Fruita Monument girls soccer team trounced Central 5-0, led by two goals and one assist from Regan Dare.
Grand Valley hammered Moffat County 10-0 as both Jaycee Pittman and Emma Speakman finished with hat tricks.
Fruita Monument’s boys lacrosse team defeated Durango 17-8 and were paced by seven goals from Tony Farber.
Grand Junction took it to Durango as well and earned a 13-4 win. Jack Mottram ended up with five goals and three assists for the Tigers.
The Grand Junction girls lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season by beating Telluride 13-12 in overtime. Myka Neville finished with six goals and Caitlyn Wesolowski had four goals and two assists.
Fruita Monument defeated Summit 8-7 behind three goals from Maryn Brown.
Fruita Monument girls tennis eked out a 4-3 win over Grand Junction, with the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles pairing of Emily Leane and Kat Austin pulling out a three-set victory.
Delta’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Lauren Angelo and Benedetta Armano remain undefeated this season after victories over Cedaredge, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction’s junior varsity squad.
The Central boys track team earned the team victory at the Mickey Dunn Invitational, led by Alex Fisher, who won the 800- and 3200-meter runs.
De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6-foot-4 to win the high jump by four inches.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones took first place in both the long jump and the high jump.
The Fruita Monument girls team also picked up a team title. Lauren Geer had a scorching victory in the 800, beating the field by almost seven seconds.
Palisade’s Ella Yanowich turned in a distance of 33 feet, 7 inches to win the triple jump.