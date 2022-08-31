The three-pronged rushing attack of Corben Rowell, Kaison Stegelmeier and Wyatt Sharpe combined for 238 yards rushing as the Fruita Monument High School football team defeated Central 14-7.
Dominick Carver rushed for a touchdown in overtime to lift Grand Junction past Glenwood Springs 21-13, one of two scores for the senior and some of his 170 yards rushing.
Malakhi Espinosa accounted for 120 yards rushing and 59 yards passing during Palisade’s 35-18 loss to Roosevelt.
Delta quarterback Ty Reed ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and completed 6 of 7 passes for 114 yards during the Panthers’ 24-0 drubbing of University.
Cedaredge handled Peyton 27-0 thanks to two interceptions, a blocked punt, four receptions, 72 yards and a touchdown from sophomore Brady Cooper.
Aliana Stillson turned in six kills, two blocks and one ace during Central volleyball’s loss to Eagle Valley.
Chloe Hunter had a team-high 11 kills and eight digs as Grand Junction fell to Lakewood.
Olathe volleyball won the first two sets against Caprock Academy, then lost the next two. They were able to bounce back in the fifth set, where they won 15-13 to secure a victory. Sadie Shea had 12 kills and Kiandra Liles added 10 aces.
Meeker’s Emma Luce rained down a season-best 27 kills during a sweep of North Fork.
The Grand Junction boys soccer team handled Highlands Ranch 5-0 behind two goals from Angel Mendez and two assists from Luiz Aguirre.
Fruita Monument also dismantled Highlands Ranch 5-0 thanks to a hat trick and one assist from Nick Feddersen.
Eduardo Espino and Adrian Valencia each scored twice during Rifle’s 5-2 win over Aspen.
Palisade softball continued its undefeated run with a 22-0 thrashing of Cedaredge, aided by Mikayla Talbott’s three hits, one triple and four RBI.
Central made the most of their tournament appearance, finishing 3-1 behind 6-for-12 hitting and two wins in the circle from Jenna Fraser.
Kiah Thompson was a single away from the cycle and drove in three runs during Grand Junction’s 14-5 win over Poudre.
Landon Scarbrough carded a 67 at Tiara Rado Golf Course for Grand Junction’s golf team to win the Central High School Boys Golf Tournament.
Fruita Monument cross-country runners Carter Unfred and Ella Unrein finished second in their respective races as both the boys and girls topped the team standings at the Basalt Longhorn Invitational.