Daniel Thomason dropped in 32 points as the Fruita Monument boys basketball team defeated Weld Central 76-65 and improved to 6-0.
Cam Redding tallied 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead Central past Eagle Valley 63-61.
Palisade’s Lucas Perry scored 17 points with two 3-pointers as the Bulldogs beat Meeker 58-51.
Montrose big man Kaleb Ferguson had 10 points and 10 boards in the Red Hawks’ 52-42 win over Aspen.
Cedaredge blitzed Vail Mountain 71-49 as Gideon Gilmore scored 21 points and Luke Maxey and Jackson Cooper each added 18 points.
Jackson Bevan scored a season-best 18 points with 11 rebounds for Plateau Valley during a 53-42 win over Telluride.
Central’s girls basketball team defeated Carbon (Utah) 46-35 thanks to 14 points from Krystyna Manzanarez and 12 points from Brynn Wagner.
Olivia Campbell dropped 28 points as Fruita Monument won its fifth straight with a 54-42 win over Carbon.
Emily Thomas had 12 points and Brooke Chang added 11 as Caprock Academy defeated Crested Butte 39-35.
Palisade boys wrestling standout Keyton Young earned the 138-point title with a pin in the championship match of the Delta Panther Invitational.
At the same tournament, top-ranked 106-pounder Dawsen Drozdik won the tournament title for Delta, scoring three pins in four matches, including the championship bout.
Fruita Monument 215-pounder Tatum Williams went 7-0 during the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Utah.
Central girls wrestler Apollonia Middleton picked up four pins en route to winning the 135-pound title at the Grizzly Invitational in Colorado Springs.
Despite competing with only five wrestlers, the North Fork girls won two duals last week, then saw 140-pounder Kacey Walck go 5-0 with five pins at the Soroco Girls Wrestling Invitational.
The Grand Junction girls swimming and diving team dominated a meet in Delta, which included Kylee Mull swimming away with the victory in the 100 breaststroke. Her time of 1 minute, 13.8 seconds was a full seven seconds ahead of her closest competitor.