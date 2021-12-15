The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team finished 2-1 at The Wildcat Classic, their home tournament. The Wildcats lost to Carbon (Utah), then defeated Ponderosa and Castle View. Kylie Wells scored in double figures during each game and freshman Olivia Campbell dropped in 13 points during the win over Castle View.
Caprock Academy hammered Dolores 57-20 behind a 20-point surge from Niah Klein. The senior knocked down two 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Erika Kuta had a team-high 20 points and nine steals during Delta’s 69-21 win over Roaring Fork.
The Palisade boys basketball team went 2-1 at the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker. The Bulldogs trounced Soroco 83-33 and Meeker 55-33, bookending a loss to Lotus School for Excellence. Donovan Maestas averaged 17.5 points and four assists per game in each victory.
Grand Junction turned in a 51-41 victory over Pueblo East where Reese Skinner scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Dillon Chapman added 13 points, going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.
The Grand Junction girls swim team finished second in Gunnison this past weekend, where the 200-yard freestyle team of Kylee Mull, Mallory Cawood, Whitney Stortz and Abby Price took first place. Sarah Cook won the 100 freestyle and Stortz secured victory in the 500 freestyle.
Fruita Monument swam in Delta, where Kendyll Wilkinson won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She was also a member of two winning relay teams — the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.
Grand Junction and Fruita Monument wrestlers squared off during one portion of the Tiger Duals and the Wildcats won 51-15. Orin Mease, Will Stewart and Hunter Gillian picked up pins for the Wildcats, while Able Martinez and Austin Curfman secured pins for the Tigers.
Cedaredge freshman Tel Geyer won a 13-12 decision over Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik during a high-scoring 106-pound tournament championship final at the Panther Invitational.