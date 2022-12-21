Western Slope wrestlers were well-represented at the Warrior Classic. Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik (106 pounds), Central’s J.P. Espinoza (113), Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice (120), Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski (157) and Montrose’ Dmarian Lopez were all crowned champions at one of Colorado’s premier tournaments.

North Fork’s Velma Bailey dominated at the Jimmy John’s Northern Colorado Christmas Girls Wrestling Tournament, pinning four of her five opponents as she won the 105-pound division. She was the only point-scorer on her team, but it was good enough to put the Miners at 35th in the 54-team standings.