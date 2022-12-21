Western Slope wrestlers were well-represented at the Warrior Classic. Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik (106 pounds), Central’s J.P. Espinoza (113), Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice (120), Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski (157) and Montrose’ Dmarian Lopez were all crowned champions at one of Colorado’s premier tournaments.
North Fork’s Velma Bailey dominated at the Jimmy John’s Northern Colorado Christmas Girls Wrestling Tournament, pinning four of her five opponents as she won the 105-pound division. She was the only point-scorer on her team, but it was good enough to put the Miners at 35th in the 54-team standings.
Addison Eyre knocked down the game-winning shot as the Fruita Monument girls basketball team defeated Mead 49-48, upsetting the top-ranked team in Class 5A.
Brynn Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez scored 11 points each as Central defeated Delta 42-30.
Addie Ritterbush had a team-high 18 points with five steals during Palisade’s 50-30 victory over Grand Junction.
Illiana Klein and Mercedes Garcia notched six steals apiece as Caprock Academy held down Vail Christian 43-32.
Bryar Moss dropped in 16 points as Montrose defeated Kent Denver 44-34.
Ally Sandidge scored 19 points during De Beque’s 53-34 win against Caprock Academy.
Austin Reed scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half of the Fruita Monument boys basketball team’s 73-26 victory over Palisade.
Three Central players — Braylen Scott, Cam Redding and Jackson Amos — finished in double figures as the Warriors topped Delta 55-38.
Andon Tow scored 11 points with 12 rebounds as Grand Junction beat Montezuma-Cortez 50-30.
Montrose went down swinging against Kent Denver, losing a shootout 92-87. Kaleb Ferguson dropped a season-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Jaxon Killen added 19 points.
Jack Vig scored 17 points for Plateau Valley during a 48-29 win against Rangely.