The Fruita Monument girls basketball team went undefeated at the Shannon Johnson Classic in Utah. The Wildcats beat a trio of Utah squads — San Juan, Emery and Union — powered by the offense from Kylie Wells and Jillian Buck, who both averaged more than 10 points per game. Trinity Hafey added 10 steals across the games as well.
Central also went undefeated at a Front Range tournament, picking up wins against Pueblo South, Palmer and Smoky Hill. Krystyna Manzanerez dropped 14 points in the opener, aided by 12 rebounds from Sasha Rascon.
The Grand Junction boys basketball team opened its season with a 47-44 victory over Glenwood Springs, where Dillon Chapman scored 18 points and Reese Skinner added 12 points with four steals.
Central and Palisade squared off at the Warrior Challenge, where the Warriors emerged victorious 61-47. Eric Macks paced Central with 22 points and Cam Redding chipped in 14 points with a team-high six rebounds. The Bulldogs got 11 points apiece from Donovan Maestas and Josh Zotto.
The Fruita Monument girls swimming team placed second at a meet in Glenwood Springs, with Emma Kimbrough winning the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Kendyll Wilkinson topping the 100 freestyle. Grand Junction’s team was also present and placed fourth. Kylee Mull finished second in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
The Maverick Duals took over Brownson Arena this past weekend, where Grand Junction finished 4-1. The Tigers defeated Battle Mountain, North Fork, Grand Valley and Meeker. Andrew Leyba (126 pounds) and Micah Kenney (160 pounds) went undefeated in the meet.
Grand Junction’s only loss came at the hands of Cedaredge, which had strong showings from Lane Hunsberger, a defending state champion at 132 pounds, as well as Ty Walck at 182 pounds. The Bruins are 6-0 between the Maverick Duals and an earlier dual against Palisade.