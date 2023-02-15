Across District 51, boys and girls, 34 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this weekend. Among those, six were regional champions: Palisade’s Keyton Young and Teagan Young, Central’s William Dean, Fruita Monument’s Orrin Mease, plus District 51 girls wrestlers Mollie Dare and Laylah Castro.
For the first time in program history, nine Montrose wrestlers qualified for the state tournament after the Red Hawks won a regional championship. Reigning state champion Dmarian Lopez improved to 41-0 after winning a regional title and 106-pounder Aadin Gonzalez also won a regional title.
Delta’s 106-pounder Dawsen Drozdik also earned a regional title as one of the top-ranked wrestlers for the Panthers.
Cedaredge qualified 12 wrestlers for state as they dominated their regional, with five earning regional championships: Ethan Hice, Ethan Toothaker, Landon Martin, Elias Hanson and Kole Hawkins.
North Fork scored an upset over Meeker to secure a regional title, with 113-pounder Payson Pene earning an individual title to lead 12 state qualifiers.
Olathe 106-pounder Trevor Piatt was a regional champion with a pin and a major decision to become one of two qualifiers for the Pirates.
In girls wrestling, North Fork’s Velma Bailey and Olathe’s Lynessia Duran secured regional championships, competing against athletes from areas of significantly higher population. The Pirates finished fourth at their regional, finishing behind District 51, Discovery Canyon and Loveland.
The Fruita Monument boys basketball team dispatched rival Grand Junction 53-29, led by Daniel Thomason with 12 points, and Carter Hines and Max Orchard with eight points apiece.
Central’s Christian Miller dropped in 20 points with two made 3-pointers as the Warriors defeated Durango 49-32.
Palisade snapped a six-game skid with a 45-36 win over Battle Mountain, powered by 14 points and 10 boards from freshman Hunter Howard.
Rifle earned its first win of the season by beating Hayden 50-43, with the Bears’ leading scorer, Charlie Sprenger, finishing with 12 points.
Cedaredge sophomore Brady Cooper scored a career-best 16 points during the Bruins’ 68-48 win against Grand Valley.
Fruita Monument girls basketball hammered Grand Junction 69-13 as McKenzie Mason scored a career-high 21 points with five 3-pointers.
Central snapped a three-game losing streak with a 54-51 win against Glenwood Springs where Brynn Wagner scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Palisade ended a six-game slide by beating Battle Mountain 23-16, with Addie Ritterbush contributing 12 points.
Delta’s Aadry Fraser knocked down a shot in the game’s final moments to lift the Panthers past rival Montrose 45-44.
North Fork’s Payton Carver had her ninth consecutive game in double figures, scoring 15 points as the Miners handed Grand Valley their first league loss of the season in a 28-27 contest.
Fruita Monument swimmer Kendyll Wilkinson made the consolation finals in the 100-yard freestyle for the 5A state meet, clocking in at 52.98 seconds and finishing 15th.