Across District 51, boys and girls, 34 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this weekend. Among those, six were regional champions: Palisade’s Keyton Young and Teagan Young, Central’s William Dean, Fruita Monument’s Orrin Mease, plus District 51 girls wrestlers Mollie Dare and Laylah Castro.

For the first time in program history, nine Montrose wrestlers qualified for the state tournament after the Red Hawks won a regional championship. Reigning state champion Dmarian Lopez improved to 41-0 after winning a regional title and 106-pounder Aadin Gonzalez also won a regional title.