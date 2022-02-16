A pair of Palisade High School wrestlers emerged as champions during the Class 4A Region 2 tournament in Colorado Springs. Keyton Young won the 138-pound title and Phallen Salvati captured the 152-pound title.
Andrew Leyba and Able Martinez placed second for Grand Junction at the stacked Class 5A Region 1 tournament. Leyba had a pair of sub-minute pins to reach the final, where he fell to the top-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds, according to On The Mat. Martinez had a similar trajectory with a pin and major decision to reach the finals, where the state’s No. 2 wrestler at 145 pounds won by 7-3 decision.
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski lasted 3 minutes, 50 seconds against Class 5A’s top wrestler at 145 pounds before he was pinned in the championship match of the Class 5A Region 4 tournament and placed second.
JohnPaul Espinoza placed second in the 106-pound bracket of the Class 4A Region 4 tournament for Central. He lost in the final by 6-4 decision.
Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez remained undefeated with a pin in the heavyweight championship match of the Class 4A Region 1 tournament.
The Fruita Monument girls basketball team took a hard-fought road contest from Durango 47-28, led by 14 points from Kylie Wells.
Delta continued its Western Slope dominance with wins over Fruita Monument and Palisade last week, only a few days after defeating Central. Erika Kuta averaged 15.6 points per game across those three contests.
The Palisade boys basketball team used a massive third quarter to defeat Rifle 63-46. Gerardo Marquez facilitated the offense with 11 points and a team-high five assists.
Carson Hollingshead dropped in 27 points for Fruita Monument during an 81-57 win over Delta.
Caprock Academy hammered Rangely 74-43, led by 22 points from Andrew Jordan.
Trey Reese filled up the stat sheet for Montrose during a 48-33 win over Grand Junction. The senior finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
The Grand Junction girls swim team had a group of top-five finishers during the state championship event. Sarah Cook placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.93 seconds and took fifth in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2:09.07. She also swam the anchor leg for the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay, which also included Abigail Price, Whitney Stortz and Sierra Hain.