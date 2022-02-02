The Fruita Monument High School wrestling team finished second at the Colorado Dual State meet in Pueblo. The Wildcats fell just short in the championship match, but Dylan Chelewski, True Tobiasson, LJ George and Michael Leon won with pins against Cheyenne Mountain.
Javian Hernandez won the 220-pound bracket for Central during the Mile High Classic in Denver. During the same tournament, Palisade’s Tyrus Despain won the 120-pound bracket.
Lane Hunsberger tore through the 126-pound bracket for Cedaredge, defeating two New Mexico wrestlers from large schools, to win an individual championship at the Butch Melon Invitational in Ignacio.
The Central girls basketball team defeated North Fork 39-28 and held the Miners scoreless from beyond the arc for the first time this season. Brynn Wagner dropped in 15 points for the Warriors.
Fruita Monument hammered rival Grand Junction 65-15, led by 17 points and 10 steals from Kylie Wells.
Plateau Valley earned a 35-18 win over Caprock Academy behind an 18-point effort from Meloni Miller.
In boys basketball action, Palisade upended Glenwood Springs 70-63 in overtime. Paul Steinke continued his incredible run of play with 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Central snapped a four-game skid with a 48-19 win over North Fork in which Ryland Nostrand dropped in nine points.
Grand Junction picked up its first home win against Fruita Monument in five years, a 47-44 victory, thanks to a 13-point night from Dillon Chapman.
Johnathon Abshear led Caprock Academy in points (28) rebounds (11) and assists (five) during a 65-57 win over Soroco.
The Grand Junction girls swimming team placed second at the Glenwood Springs Demon Invite. Whitney Stortz won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 3.87 seconds, and Sarah Cook won the 100 breaststroke, touching in 1:09.08.