Montrose heavyweight Dmarian Lopez became a two-time state wrestling champion when he won a 2-1 decision over Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore.
Judd Harvey, Meeker’s 215-pounder, took home his second state title with a 7-2 decision over Highland’s Carter Jennings.
A trio of Fruita Monument wrestlers placed fourth in 5A: Geno Gallegos (106 pounds), Will Stewart (138 pounds) and Dylan Chelewski (157 pounds).
Palisade’s Keyton Young placed third in the 4A 138-pound bracket after taking an 8-2 decision from Roosevelt’s Travis Long.
In 3A 106-pound action, Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik took third place after going 4-1 at the tournament.
Cedaredge 132-pounder Landon Martin bounced back from a disappointing semifinal loss by beating his next two opponents and placing third in Class 2A.
North Fork’s Charlie Miller scored upset victories in his first two matches and ultimately placed fourth in the 2A 138-pound bracket.
Mollie Dare placed second in the 130-pound bracket, making her the top placer all-time among District 51 girls wrestlers.
Olathe’s Lynessia Duran placed third in the 235-pound division, defeating several wrestlers from significantly higher-population schools along the way.
The Fruita Monument boys basketball team secured a Southwestern League title after a double-overtime instant classic against Central. Austin Reed scored five points during the two overtime periods in the Wildcats’ 53-46 win, and Christian Miller and Cam Redding had 12 apiece for the Warriors.
Cedaredge locked up a 3A Western Slope League title with a 63-45 win over North Fork, paced by 16 points from Jackson Cooper.
The Fruita Monument girls basketball team defeated Central 40-35 as Liv Campbell scored 19 points. Krystyna Manzanarez dropped in 14 points for the Warriors.
Delta pushed its winning streak to 15 games last week, starting with a 69-38 victory over Coal Ridge where Kylie Huff tallied 17 points.
Caprock Academy’s Emily Thomas scored 10 points with 10 rebounds during the Eagles’ 34-21 victory against Telluride.