Lane Hunsberger won his second consecutive state championship at 126 pounds for the Cedaredge High School wrestling team with a 15-2 major decision in the final.
Four Grand Junction wrestlers placed at state, led by fourth-place finishes from Cale Moore (152) and Micah Kenney (160). Andrew Leyba (126) took fifth and Able Martinez (145) placed sixth.
A trio of Fruita Monument wrestlers finished fifth in their respective weight classes: Dylan Chelewski (145), Sullivan Sample (160) and True Tobiasson (170).
Keyton Young (138) placed fourth for Palisade.
Olathe’s Nicole Koch reached the 118-pound championship match at the girls state championship, but was pinned and ultimately placed second.
In girls basketball action, Fruita Monument cruised to a 70-20 win over Grand Junction. Olivia Campbell led the Wildcats with 11 points, one of seven players to score at least six points.
Central hammered Montrose 51-28 as Brynn Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez dropped in 14 points apiece.
Erika Kuta scored a career-best 31 points in her final regular-season game for Delta, which defeated North Fork 53-33.
For boys basketball, Palisade secured its first Western Slope League championship in nine years — and only the fourth in school history — with a 61-47 win over Battle Mountain. Donovan Maestas piled on 22 points on 67% shooting.
Daniel Thomason had team-highs in points (14) and rebounds (9) during Fruita Monument’s 56-50 win against Grand Junction. Tigers’ guard Dillon Chapman led all scorers with 15 points.
Montrose finished the regular season undefeated with a 58-33 win over Durango. Luke Hutto, Fletcher Cheezum and Ashden Oberg all scored in double digits as part of a six-man, senior-only rotation.
Kendyll Wilkinson earned points for the Fruita Monument girls swimming team at state with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle consolation final.