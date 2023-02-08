There were scorers aplenty during the Fruita Monument boys basketball team’s 44-39 win over Central. The Wildcats were led by Austin Reed and Daniel Thomason each scored 11 points and Andrew Serrano finished with 14 points for the Warriors.
Montrose’s Kaleb Ferguson tallied 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Red Hawks defeated Battle Mountain 42-27.
On the same night he celebrated his 18th birthday, Cedaredge post player Gideon Gilmore compiled 22 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Bruins past Roaring Fork 68-52.
Zaid Vasquez dropped in 20 points and Dylan Prescott added 19 points, with the North Fork duo combining on seven made 3-pointers during the Miners’ 61-58 overtime victory against Gunnison.
Plateau Valley’s Ethan Morse scored 10 points in the Cowboys’ 37-15 win over West Grand.
The Fruita Monument girls basketball team moved to 15-3 on the season thanks to Olivia Campbell’s 22 points in a 52-36 victory against Central.
Sarah Imus scored 16 points for Montrose on 2-of-3 shooting from deep to lead the Red Hawks past Battle Mountain 61-21.
Delta pushed its winning streak to double digits with a 46-16 victory against Steamboat Springs where Taylor Somers had 10 points and three steals.
Jaycee Pittman piled up 27 points and seven rebounds as Grand Valley topped Gunnison 46-22.
Kiandra Liles scored 16 points and knocked down five 3-pointers during Olathe’s 46-37 win over Meeker.
Fruita Monument wrestler Orin Mease secured four consecutive pins in the 144-pound bracket to pick up an individual title at the SWL/WSL League Championships.
Central’s J.P Espinoza won the 113-pound bracket at the same tournament, with his first of three pins coming in 30 seconds.
Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris placed first at 120 pounds, winning the first-place match by 10-4 decision.
It took a tiebreaker, but Palisade’s Tyrus DeSpain won the 126-pound bracket with a close championship contest.
Montrose heavyweight Dmarian Lopez bulldozed the competition, scoring 21-second pin in the semifinal and another pin in the final.
The District 51 girls wrestling team dominated a tri-meet with Moffat County and Soroco, with 110-pounder Ayana Moncada pinning her opponent in 30 seconds.
North Fork narrowly beat Basalt, with Kacey Walck pinning her opponent in 2 minutes, 32 seconds.
The Grand Junction girls swimming and diving team placed second at the Southwestern Conference meet, with Whitney Storz clocking in at 24.44 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle.