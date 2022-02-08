In the final dual for both wrestling teams before regionals, Fruita Monument upended Grand Junction 49-17. The Wildcats were led by pins from L.J. George, Joaquin Baleztena, Will Stewart, Bryce Nixon, Armony Trujillo and Joseph Shepardson. For Grand Junction, Austin Curfman picked up a pin at 220 pounds.
North Fork heavyweight Sam Ware pinned his opponent during the final match of a dual with Delta, giving his team the six points needed to secure a 39-37 victory.
A strong second quarter carried Fruita Monument to a 45-37 win over Central in a battle of Western Slope juggernauts. Kylie Wells had 13 points, three assists and three steals, all team highs for the Wildcats. Krystyna Manzanerez dropped in 14 points for the Warriors.
Caprock Academy won a defensive battle against De Beque 32-30 where Niah Klein finished with five steals and Amelia Knaysi had four blocks.
For boys basketball, Grand Junction used a surge in the second quarter to defeat Durango 49-45. Reese Skinner led all scorers with 15 points.
Central eked out a 49-45 win over Delta behind 11 points from Christian Miller and 10 points from Santana Martinez.
Luke Hutto dropped in 20 points and Ashden Oberg added 16 points as Montrose remained undefeated with a 59-47 win over Eagle Valley.
The regular season for girls swimming ended at the Southwest Conference Meet at El Pomar Natatorium. Grand Junction’s Sarah Cook won the 200-yard individual medley with a time 2:06.43, less than one-quarter of a second ahead of the second-place finisher. She also placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.90. Whitney Stortz emerged victorious in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.62 and won the 100 freestyle in 53.33. The Fruita Monument team of Kendyll Wilkinson, Emma Kimbrough, Elisa Elsberry and Anastacia Shaw won the 200 medley relay, touching in 1:52.90.