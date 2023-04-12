Scottie Vines of De Beque stole the spotlight last week when he jumped 6 feet, 10 inches in the high jump at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium. That mark, at the time, was tied for the fifth-best in the U.S.

Central thrower Daniel Baroumbaye also had a standout performance at the Woodburn when he threw the discus 183 feet, 2 inches for the best mark in Colorado and 13th-best in the U.S.