Scottie Vines of De Beque stole the spotlight last week when he jumped 6 feet, 10 inches in the high jump at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium. That mark, at the time, was tied for the fifth-best in the U.S.
Central thrower Daniel Baroumbaye also had a standout performance at the Woodburn when he threw the discus 183 feet, 2 inches for the best mark in Colorado and 13th-best in the U.S.
In baseball, Fruita Monument pitcher Lucas Weaver pitched a complete game in an 8-2 win over Lakewood. The junior struck out 11 batters, allowed four hits and two unearned runs. He also went 1 for 3 with a double and one run scored.
Palisade slugger Brett Rozman hit three home runs in the Bulldogs’ doubleheader sweep of league-foe Summit. Rozman hit one home run in a 10-5 win to open the day and two in the second game, a 22-1 win.
Ryland Nostrand was stellar for Central. In a 1-0 win over Buena Vista, the junior struck out 14 batters. He also hit a home run in an 11-2 win over Canon City.
Grand Junction played three games in three days and Landon Scarbrough was a big reason the Tigers won twice in that stretch. He was 6 for 10 as the leadoff man last week — including a 4-for-4 performance in a 10-3 win over Rangeview. The senior scored five times, had two RBI, a double and a triple.
Cedaredge beat Nucla 9-6 in a battle of strong small town squads thanks, in large part, to Tel Geyer’s performance. The sophomore was 3 for 3 with one run, two RBI, two doubles and a walk.
Delta’s Eban Ficklin was 3 for 4 with three doubles, a run scored and three RBI in a 12-1 win over La Junta.
Kade Street of Rifle was 4 for 4 in a doubleheader sweep of Steamboat Springs. The senior went 3 for 3 with four runs, two RBI and a double in a 13-4 win over the Sailors, and went 1 for 1 with two RBI and a run in a 10-0 win. He also had one walk, one hit by pitch and two sacrifice flies.
Delta junior Maddie Brezonick scored three goals for the Panthers last week. She had two in a 3-0 win over Salida and one in a 3-2 win over Basalt.
Emma Speakman scored two goals in Grand Valley’s 3-2 win over Rifle and assisted another in a 3-2 loss to Aspen.
Myka Neville had 10 goals and one assist in three games for the Grand Junction girls lacrosse team last week, including five in a 15-0 win over Montrose.
Olivia O’Hara scored four goals in Fruita Monument’s 13-7 loss to Steamboat Springs.
Maddox Caster scored seven goals and one assist in the Grand Junction boys lacrosse team’s 16-4 win over Montrose.