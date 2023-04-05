Central’s Shalom Trowbridge established himself as one of the state’s best distance runners at the Mickey Dunn Invitational when he ran the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.47 seconds for the best time in the state.
Miller Jones of Grand Junction won four events at Stocker Stadium. The senior won the triple jump with a distance of 46 feet, 9 inches. He also won the 110 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
A trio of throwers also had standout discus showings at the Mickey Dunn.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye threw 162 feet even, Montrose’s Trevor Hill threw 150 feet, 4 inches and Fruita Monument’s Luka Knott threw 124 feet, 4 inches.
At the Cedaredge Invitational, De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump and Grand Valley’s Jacob Doyle threw the discus 155 feet, 10 inches. Cedaredge girls thrower Elizabeth Brooks reached 122 feet, 5 inches in the discus and 37-3.5 in the shot put.
Hunter Smolinski shined in Fruita Monument baseball’s doubleheader sweep of Severance. The junior went 8 for 9 in the leadoff spot. He scored eight times, had four RBI and a pair of doubles. He also hit a triple in a win over Horizon. Central’s Ryland Nostrand had a strong performance in a 10-4 win over Horizon as he struck out 10 batters in 5⅔ innings.
North Fork’s Nick Poutre threw a three-inning no-hitter and had seven strikeouts in a 24-0 win over Grand Valley. Hunter Moreno was 4 for 4 with three runs, four RBI and a double in the same game.
Cedaredge sophomore pitcher Tel Geyer threw four shutout innings in a 15-0 win over Grand Valley in which he allowed one hit, four walks and eight strikeouts. Rylan Brooks was 3 for 3 with three RBI, a run scored and a double in the same game. Nucla’s Steele Arnold was a terror in an 11-7 win to sweep a doubleheader over Olathe. The junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with two runs and two RBI and stole three bases. He was also 3 for 4 with an RBI in the series’ first game. Arnold also struck out five batters in a 17-2 win over Sanford and allowed five hits.
Kaison Stegelmeier had six goals and two assists in a comeback 12-10 win over Telluride for the Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team. In that game and a 12-6 win over Durango, Karter Harmon combined for five goals and eight assists.
Olivia O’Hara had four goals in the Fruita girls lacrosse team’s 12-4 win over Telluride. Caitlyn Wesolowski had four goals and two assists on only five shots on goal for the Grand Junction girls lacrosse team.