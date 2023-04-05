Central’s Shalom Trowbridge established himself as one of the state’s best distance runners at the Mickey Dunn Invitational when he ran the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.47 seconds for the best time in the state.

Miller Jones of Grand Junction won four events at Stocker Stadium. The senior won the triple jump with a distance of 46 feet, 9 inches. He also won the 110 hurdles, high jump and long jump.