Shalom Trowbridge of Central set a personal best in the 800-meter run at the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invitational. He finished the race in 1 minute, 54.86 seconds, which is about 0.07 seconds ahead of second place.

De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 7 feet in the high jump at the Cardinal Invitational in Parachute. It’s by far the best mark in Colorado this season, tied for the best in the state since 2000 and tied for seventh in the U.S. this season.