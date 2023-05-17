Shalom Trowbridge of Central set a personal best in the 800-meter run at the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invitational. He finished the race in 1 minute, 54.86 seconds, which is about 0.07 seconds ahead of second place.
De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 7 feet in the high jump at the Cardinal Invitational in Parachute. It’s by far the best mark in Colorado this season, tied for the best in the state since 2000 and tied for seventh in the U.S. this season.
In her last home soccer game, Central’s Liana Bryant capped off her prep career in incredible fashion. The senior scored five goals in the second half for the Warriors en route to a 5-2 win over Battle Mountain in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The win was the second ever for Central (the first came last year) and the first home playoff win.
Delta junior Alex Hirsch scored three goals and assisted another to give the Panthers a 5-0 win over Eagle Ridge Academy in the second round of the 3A girls soccer playoffs.
Maggie Nycum scored a game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team to its first-ever playoff win in the first round of the 4A bracket. Her game-winner, which was her second goal of the game, gave Fruita a 7-6 win over Steamboat Springs.
Palisade slugger Ryker Harsha hit a grand slam in the Bulldogs’ 8-5 blowout of Eagle Valley to end the regular season. Harsha was 2 for 3 with two runs, five RBI and a double. In the same game, Josh Zotto allowed one run, three hits and struck out nine batters in four innings.
Keenan Oxford ended Fruita baseball’s regular season with a bang, too. The junior went 3 for 4 with three runs, four RBI, a double and a home run in an 11-1 win over Durango. Lucas Weaver fanned 10 batters in four innings in the same game.
Ryland Nostrand helped end Central baseball’s season on a high note in a 19-2 win over Battle Mountain. The junior ace struck out nine batters in six innings, which brings his season total to 100 — fourth-most in Colorado and first in 4A. Nostrand also went 4 for 6 with two runs, three RBI, a double and a triple in the game.