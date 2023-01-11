Max Orchard dropped in 17 points with a pair of 3-pointers as the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team defeated Chatfield 54-51 to improve to 10-1.
Central’s Cam Redding tallied 13 points and four steals as the Warriors held off a late comeback attempt to beat Basalt 46-45.
Luke Fay and Josh Zotto scored 16 points apiece as Palisade won 54-48 against Summit.
Powered by 16 points and four 3-pointers for Cameron Ochoa, Grand Junction cruised to a 66-32 victory against Battle Mountain.
Gideon Gilmore scored 15 points and Kevin Barron added 14 points as Cedaredge topped Plateau Valley 42-40.
Scottie Vines and Burke Largent tallied 15 points each as De Beque pulled out a 55-53 win over Nucla.
Olivia Campbell scrapped her way to 21 points to give the Fruita Monument girls basketball team a 47-42 victory against Chatfield.
Chloe Simons dropped in three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to power Palisade to a 33-31 overtime win over Rifle.
Rifle’s Avery Ward tallied four steals to lift the Bears past Steamboat Springs 26-16.
Grand Valley’s Abbey Parker scored 26 points and 27 points on back-to-back nights as the Cardinals blew out Coal Ridge and Gunnison.
Kylie Huff had nine points and nine rebounds during Delta’s 47-33 victory against Alamosa.
Central boys wrestling cruised to victory at the Leo Rex Tournament in Littleton, aided by Amtorres Vargas’ dominance in the 157-pound division with five consecutive pins.
Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta won 132-pound weight class at Denver East’s Colfax Smackdown with two quick pins in the semifinal and final.
Palisade’s Keyton Young placed third at the talent-heavy Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, notching four of his five wins via pin.
Cedaredge topped the team standings at the Gunnison Cowboy Invitational, led by undefeated 120-pounder Ethan Hice, who improved to 22-0 with five victories in the tournament.
The District 51 girls wrestling team had strong performances at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. Apollonia Middleton won the 135-pound division, securing each victory by pin in less than 1 minute, 15 seconds.
At the same tournament, North Fork’s Kacey Walck finished second in the 140-pound division.
The Grand Junction girls swimming 200-yard medley relay team of Elli Dorr, Kylee Mull, Whitney Stortz and Abby Price cruised to victory in Montrose, clocking a 4A qualifying time of 2:04.21.