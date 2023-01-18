Addison Eyre scored 18 points for the Fruita Monument girls basketball team, going 7 for 8 from the free-throw line as the Wildcats beat Glenwood Springs 45-31.
Palisade freshmen Lyra Lancaster filled up the stat sheet during a 36-24 win against Grand Junction, compiling six points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Montrose’s Bryar Moss scored 18 points, her second-highest total of the season, as the Red Hawks defeated Palisade 57-27.
Kylie Huff dropped in 19 points for Delta on 54% shooting to lift the Panthers past Coal Ridge 54-48.
Abbey Parker scored a season-high 35 points as Grand Valley surged by Meeker 75-36.
Santana Martinez paced the Central boys basketball team during a 44-37 victory against Glenwood Springs, with the senior scoring 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and pulling down a team-best eight rebounds.
Grand Junction handled Grand Valley 65-32 as Will Applegate notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Montrose improved to 9-2 with a 53-44 win against Palisade, powered by 17 points and six steals from Jacob Hawks.
Delta’s Brett Lahoe drained five 3-pointers in the Panthers’ 57-52 victory over Coal Ridge.
Ethan Morse dropped in 20 points and Jackson Bevan added 14 points in Plateau Valley’s 62-35 win against Rangely.
Central wrestler Devin Hickey won the 165-pound bracket with two major decisions, one decision and a quick pin during the Rodriguez Tournament of Champions at Eaglecrest in Centennial.
Grand Junction’s Colton Romero notched two pins in less than 90 seconds to place second in the 138-pound bracket of the Arvada West Invitational.
At the same tournament, Montrose heavyweight Dmarian Lopez demolished the competition with three consecutive pins in less than 61 seconds, then a 4-1 decision to win his weight class.
Treyven Stevens had a strong week for North Fork, leading the Miners during an upset dual victory over Cedaredge, then being selected as the outstanding wrestler during a tournament in Wiggins.
Apollonia Middleton placed first for the District 51 girls wrestling, winning the 135-pound division at the Rockwell Rumble in Utah, a tournament that featured 48 teams. The Phoenix also topped the team standings in the tournament.
Olathe had strong performances at the Doc Wright Invitational in Arizona, with 152-pounder Aby England and heavyweight Lynessia Duran both placing third in the prestigious tournament.
Montrose diver Violet Noel scored 356.7 points across her dives to win the Grand Junction High School Invitational and clear a 5A state cut-off.