The Grand Junction High School wrestling team traveled to the Arvada West Tournament, where Micah Kenney finished third in the 160-pound bracket. Kenney won the third-place match with an 8-3 decision over a wrestler from Cheyenne (Wyo.) East.
In the same tournament, Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez won the heavyweight division with pins in each round, the longest of which took 1 minute, 3 seconds.
Between the 325-mile trip to the Wiggins Invitational, an earlier dual with the host school and a dual against North Fork, Cedaredge’s Jory Hoerr won all seven of his matches last week by pin.
In girls basketball action, Central’s Krystyna Manzanarez dropped in 19 points during a 48-41 win over Glenwood Springs.
Addison Eyre had a team-high 11 points during Fruita Monument’s 45-37 win over Delta.
Caprock Academy’s Audrey Chang had a team-high seven assists and six steals for the Eagles as they beat Vail Christian 35-24.
For boys basketball, Palisade’s Paul Steinke scored a season-high 28 points — including 9-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line — during the Bulldogs’ 79-58 victory against Eagle Valley.
Cameron Ochoa knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in Grand Junction’s 53-48 win over Durango.
Raef Carter led Central with 13 points and seven rebounds during the Warriors’ 46-35 victory against Moffat County.
Montrose remained undefeated with a 68-28 drubbing of Delta, powered by 15 points from Fletcher Cheezum, 12 points from Trey Reese and 10 points from Ashden Oberg.
At the Grand Junction High School Invitational, the Tigers’ girls swimming team earned a handful of victories. Sarah Cook won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Whitney Stortz placed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.42 seconds. She was also part of two relay teams that earned victories. The 200 freestyle team of Stortz, Abby Price, Lauren Hardin and Cook touched first in 1:45.99. That same group — except Mallory Cawood instead of Hardin — won the 400 freestyle relay.