The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team dismantled Battle Mountain 52-8, led by Olivia Campbell’s 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, all team highs.
Caprock Academy dispatched Soroco 55-35, led by Brooke Chang, who compiled 26 points, five steals and three blocks.
Montrose freshman Mayce Oberg scored 19 points on 58% shooting as Montrose defeated Eagle Valley 57-36.
Delta stretched its winning streak to five games by beating Moffat County 65-32, powered by Taylor Somer’s 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Analise Marin notched a triple-double in Olathe’s 47-7 win over Aspen, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
The Central boys basketball team won its third consecutive game and improved to 10-4 on the season with a 65-47 win over Montezuma-Cortez. Santana Martinez scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds during the victory.
Kaleb Ferguson tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as Montrose defeated Eagle Valley 70-54.
Gideon Gilmore scored 14 points with 16 rebounds to pace Cedaredge’s 60-49 win against Meeker.
De Beque freshman Jace Graham scored 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lift the Dragons past Soroco 55-38.
The Central girls wrestling team dominated their own tournament, with Ayana Moncoda, Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate, Mollie Dare, Apollonia Middleton, Kenya Contreras, Shylee Tuzon, and Laylah Casto earning individual championships.
The Fruita Monument boys wrestling team dismantled Durango and Montrose in a tri-dual, with Dylan Chelewski winning both his matches, including one via a 34-second pin.
Central defeated Grand Junction in a dual, with 190-pounder Tyler Ziek scoring his pin in only 37 seconds.
After a poor performance in the previous week, Cedaredge dominated the Fight at the Fork in Hotchkiss, with Tayton Nelson, Elias Hanson and Ethan Toothaker securing individual titles.
Fruita Monument girls swimmer Kendyll Wilkinson put together a scorching performance during the 200-yard individual medley, touching in 2 minutes, 16.33 seconds, nearly 20 seconds ahead of her closest opponent.