Peak Performances, Jan. 25, 2022

The Grand Junction High School boys basketball team eked out a 41-39 win over Central last week, powered by 13 points from Wande Yao-Clay. The Warriors were led by nine points from Christian Miller.

Palisade stretched its winning streak to four games with a 61-51 win over Battle Mountain in which Paul Steinke scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Grand Valley turned in a 66-55 win over Basalt where Emilio Garcia finished with 34 points and eight steals.

Olivia Campbell finished with a season-high 21 points as the Fruita Monument girls basketball team defeated Durango 49-33.

Brynn Wagner knocked down the game-winning free throws, two of her team-high 14 points for Central, during a 43-40 overtime win against Durango.

Sophomore Rachel Graham dropped in 21 points — including three 3-pointers — during De Beque's 42-12 win over Vail Mountain.

In wrestling, Grand Junction's Micah Kenney placed third at the Top of the Rockies tournament in Lafayette, taking a 3-1 decision against a Pueblo West grappler.

Palisade's Usiel Romero won the 195-pound bracket during the Fight at the Fork — the spiritual successor to the Screaming Eagle — with a sudden victory in the championship match.

Delta's Dawsen Drozdik pinned his opponent only 14 seconds into the 106-pound match of the Panthers' championship dual against Coal Ridge at the Rumble in the Rockies dual tournament.