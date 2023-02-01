Daniel Thomason dropped in 17 points as the Fruita Monument boys basketball team hammered Durango 75-32 to improve to 15-1 and win their eighth consecutive game.
Jackson Amos finished with 20 points and Braylen Scott added 15 points as Central beat Eagle Valley 66-50 for their sixth straight win.
Nathaniel Stephens scored 17 points and Matthew Williams pitched in 14 points as Caprock Academy topped North Park 69-66 in overtime.
Montrose’s Kaleb Ferguson had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Red Hawks defeated Durango 42-34.
Cedaredge earned double-digit wins over Olathe and Gunnison, with Luke Maxey scoring 23 points and 22 points, respectively.
A strong defensive effort carried the Fruita Monument girls basketball team past Durango 30-28, with Trinity Hafey compiling two steals, one block and one deflection.
Krystyna Manzanarez dropped in 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead Central past Palisade 60-34.
Aadrey Fraser finished with 11 points and 10 points in Delta’s two wins over the weekend, helping the Panthers push their winning streak to seven games.
Olathe earned its first victory over Cedaredge in six years, powered by Tyra Gray’s 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Grand Valley remained undefeated in 3A Western Slope League play with a 50-44 win over Meeker where Jaycee Pittman matched her season high of 26 points.
Central boys wrestler Hassin Maynes cruised through the 132-pound bracket at the Mile High Classic, winning his weight class with three pins in less than 70 seconds, plus an 18-2 tech fall victory.
True Tobiasson placed second in the 175-pound bracket as Fruita Monument battled at the Davie Swensen Invitational in Hyrum, Utah.
Grand Junction 150-pounder Mathias Martinez earned a 30-second pin victory during a dual against Durango.
North Fork heavyweight Sam Ware had three consecutive pins, each in less than 50 seconds, to dominate at the Valley Classic in Center.
The Central girls wrestling team placed third at the 50-plus-team Chatfield Girls Warhorse Invitational, with Laylah Casto seizing third place in the 190-pound bracket.
Olathe placed second and was the top Colorado team at the Panther Invitational in Farmington, New Mexico. laeliana Delgado placed first at 126 pounds, with the first two of her three pins happening in 17 seconds or less.
The Grand Junction High School girls swimming and diving team placed second at the Glenwood Springs Demon Winter Invite as Whitney Stortz won the 100-yard freestyle with a Class 5A qualifying time of 55.79 seconds.