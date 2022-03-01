The Caprock Academy boys basketball team cruised to a championship in the Class 1A, District 1 tournament. Johnathon Abshear dropped in 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the title victory over Dove Creek and Andrew Jordan finished with 13 points, eight boards and four steals — all team highs — in the semifinal win over De Beque.
Palisade had its first home playoff win in more than a decade by taking down Central 49-32. Paul Steinke had 15 points, Donovan Maestas added 13 points and Nick Campbell added six assists.
Rifle upended Grand Junction 53-50 in the first round of the playoffs. Despite that, Tigers’ senior Dillon Chapman scored 28 points, his second-highest total of the season.
In girls hoops action, Fruita Monument took care of business in the second round of the playoffs by defeating Horizon 58-43. Olivia Campbell netted 13 points for the Wildcats and Kylie Wells had 12 points.
Central used a fourth-quarter surge to defeat Frederick 55-43 and advance in the playoffs. Krystyna Manzanarez led the Warriors with 14 points and Brynn Wagner had 11 points.
Grand Valley upset top-seeded Delta 41-33 in the Class 3A Western Slope League district tournament championship. The Cardinals overcame an 11-3 deficit in the first quarter, dug out by the scoring of Abbey Parker (18 points), Bailey Radel (11 points) and Jaycee Pittman (nine points).
Cedaredge allowed an average of 18 points per game as they dominated the Class 2A, District 3 tournament. The Bruins defeated Mancos 37-11 in the championship, led by Paige McGovern’s 22 points and five steals.