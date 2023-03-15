The Fruita Monument High School baseball team cruised through the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic last weekend with three consecutive wins. Across those games, Hunter Smolinski was 6 for 11 with one home run, two doubles and four RBI. Lucas Weaver, meanwhile, pitched a seven-inning no-hitter during a 5-0 win over Loveland on Monday.

Central’s Ryland Nostrand had a big two-way day during an 11-1 win over Rampart, pitching five solid innings with nine strikeouts and clubbing an RBI double at the plate.