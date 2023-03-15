The Fruita Monument High School baseball team cruised through the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic last weekend with three consecutive wins. Across those games, Hunter Smolinski was 6 for 11 with one home run, two doubles and four RBI. Lucas Weaver, meanwhile, pitched a seven-inning no-hitter during a 5-0 win over Loveland on Monday.
Central’s Ryland Nostrand had a big two-way day during an 11-1 win over Rampart, pitching five solid innings with nine strikeouts and clubbing an RBI double at the plate.
Palisade held off a late comeback to defeat Palmer Ridge 11-10, with Brett Rozman compiling two triples, one double and four RBI.
Grand Junction picked up a 10-0 win over Palmer Ridge thanks to a six-run rally and six scoreless innings from Jase Satterfield, who allowed only four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Montrose’s Jaxon Kattner lifted the Red Hawks to a 10-9 victory over Summit thanks to a two-run, walk-off double.
Rifle thumped Moffat County 17-2 as Connor Abbott and Logan Gross each hit home runs.
Palisade girls soccer topped Grand Junction 4-1 for a season-opening win that included a hat trick from Mia De Villegas-Decker.
Central’s Liana Bryant had six goals and an assist during a 12-2 thrashing of Rifle.
Montrose also handled Rifle 10-0, with goalkeeper Rachel Robuck posting four saves during the shutout.
The Central girls tennis team eked out a 4-3 victory over Fruita, with No. 1 singles player Alexis Wickham winning 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.