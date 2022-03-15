Kyle Bambino delivered a two-out, opposite-field single in the sixth inning that lifted Central to a 9-8 win over Rampart in the final game of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.
Elsewhere in Bill Fanning action, Palisade hammered Palmer 18-1 behind a three-hit, six-RBI game from Melacio Perez that included two triples.
Fruita Monument was 2-1 at the tournament, with 26-0 win over Palmer in its first game. Andrew Lee clubbed two doubles and drove in three runs for the Wildcats. He followed that up with a 2-for-4 game against Rampart in which he hit a home run and doubled.
Colton Romero launched a home run and drove in three runs during Grand Junction’s lone tournament win, a 12-2 victory over Rampart.
The Cedaredge girls basketball team won its final game of the season during the consolation final of the 2A state tournament by defeating Peyton 44-26. Senior Paige McGovern scored 18 points — eight in the fourth quarter — during her final game for the Bruins.
Grand Valley held off a furious comeback from St. Mary’s to win 52-50 and secure a spot in the 3A semifinals. AbbeyRose Parker and Bailey Radel finished with 19 points apiece.
The Montrose boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season during the Class 4A Great Eight, falling 66-62 to Pueblo Central. Luke Hutto and Fletcher Cheezum finished with 19 points apiece.
Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann won the first prep golf event of the season by shooting a 70 during the Chipeta Kick Off Classic at Chipeta Golf Course.
In girls tennis, Grand Junction’s Emma Aubert was the lone District 51 participant to reach the finals of the Western Slope Open, where she ultimately lost to an opponent from Poudre.