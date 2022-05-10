The Palisade High School baseball team beat Roosevelt in a doubleheader and across those contests, Brett Rozman hit two home runs and two doubles, and drove in three runs.
Fruita Monument won its eighth straight game with an 11-6 victory over Centaurus, powered by a 3-for-4 day from Jack Dere, who finished with two doubles, one triple and four RBI.
Central buried winless Mitchell in a doubleheader by a combined score of 53-1. During the second game, both Lewis Coonts and Ryland Nostrand drove in four runs. The pair combined to hit five doubles.
North Fork freshman Payson Pene was a combined 4 for 5 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI during a doubleheader sweep of Gunnison.
Delta’s Braeden Sprout tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Panthers beat Aspen 9-1.
Fruita Monument girls soccer secured the Southwestern League title with a 2-1 win over Durango, led by goals from Regan Dare and Isabella Sasich.
Mia De Villegas-Decker scored a hat trick during Palisade’s 5-2 win over Summit.
Liana Bryant scored three goals — all assisted by Elizabeth Stice — as Central eked out a 3-2 win over Eagle Valley, securing a playoff spot in the process.
Grand Junction snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Basalt, with Michelle Del Cid netting the deciding goal.
Delta’s Jessie Black continued her torrid pace by scoring all five goals in the Panthers’ 5-1 win over Basalt. She now has 30 goals, the most of any freshman in the state.
Fruita Monument’s girls lacrosse team handled Montrose 13-3 with Maryn Brown scoring six goals.
Grand Junction turned in a 12-5 win over Telluride where Myka Neville scored four goals.
Grand Junction single players Emma Aubert, Emma Thompson and Natalie Hanks all won Region 8 championships and qualified for state. Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith also qualified.
In 5A, Fruita Monument No. 2 singles player Tessa Reimer, alongside No. 3 doubles team Sienna Gechter and Savanna Mattas, were regional champions.