The Southwestern League and Western Slope League track and field championships were rife with stellar performances.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones reached 23 feet, 6.25 inches in the long jump and 47 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump. Fellow Tiger Atahlia Mills reached 36-8.75 in the triple jump.
Central distance runners Shalom Trowbridge and Jackson Edwards finished the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 23.83 seconds, and 4 minutes, 23.85 seconds, respectively. Daniel Baroumbaye set a personal best in the discus at 188-1.
Grand Valley’s Jacob Doyle threw 167-8 in the discus. Scottie Vines of De Beque cleared 6-6 in the high jump. Elizabeth Brooks of Cedaredge thew the shot put 37-3 and the discus 124-10.
Montrose’s 4x200-meter relay team of Alonzo Leiba, Bohdan Walchle, Junior Rodriguez and Amaris Mora won the race in 1:28 — more than five seconds faster than second place.
Taylor Skinner of Caprock Academy ran the 3,200 run in 12:37.08.
In girls soccer, Lauren Geer and Olivia Stoffel both scored two goals in Fruita Monument’s 5-0 win over Central. Amber Rice had 12 saves in goal in Fruita’s 1-0 win over Durango. Liana Bryant scored three goals in Central’s 10-0 win over Bayfield. Palisade’s Brenae Snover saved 12 shots in a 2-2 tie with Summit.
In boys lacrosse, Kaison Stegelmeier recovered eight ground balls, had one assist and one takeaway in an 8-6 win over Grand Junction. Bradyn Schwettman saved 11 shots in that game.
Central pitcher Ryland Nostrand struck out 10 batters in 6⅓ innings in a 6-2 win over Montrose. In a loss to Montrose, Nostrand was 4 for 4 with three runs, four RBI and two home runs.
Josh Zotto struck out 11 batters in Palisade’s 6-1 win over Glenwood Springs and Brett Rozman went 2 for 4 with one run and a triple.
Hunter Smolinski combined to go 5 of 7 with three runs, two RBI, two triples and a double in Fruita’s two-game sweep of Grand Junction.
In girls lacrosse, Savanna Turner recovered six ground balls and caused three turnovers in Fruita’s 12-8 win over Grand Junction. Myka Neville scored four goals for the Tigers in that game. Addie Stehman scored four goals, had an assist, recovered five groundballs and caused one turnover in Fruita’s 17-4 win over Montrose.