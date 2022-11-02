A7400080.JPG
 Scott Crabtree

Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 49-0 win over Adams City.

Alexander Everett forced a fumble as Palisade lost a defensive battle with Durango 7-0.