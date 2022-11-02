Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 49-0 win over Adams City.
Alexander Everett forced a fumble as Palisade lost a defensive battle with Durango 7-0.
Austin Zimmer ran for two touchdowns, including the deciding score, as Montrose secured a league championship with a 35-28 win over Pueblo West.
Delta cruised past Montezuma-Cortez 42-0 to finish the regular season with an undefeated record and secure the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. Quarterback Ty Reed, in his second game back from injury, accounted for three touchdowns and 265 yards of total offense.
North Fork’s Daniel Owens had a well-rounded performance in the Miners’ 42-21 win over Roaring Fork. The junior ran for 48 yards and one touchdown on offense, finished with six tackles — one for loss — with a fumble recovery on defense, then blocked a punt and recovered the football on special teams.
Cedaredge quarterback Luke Maxey compiled 301 yards passing and two touchdowns during the Bruins’ 41-20 loss to Buena Vista.
Palisade volleyball went 4-0 at a tournament in Coal Ridge, including wins over two ranked 3A opponents, and Addie Ritterbush was selected as the player of the tournament.
Central finished its regular season with a 2-0 tournament win over Centennial, with Logan McCabe delivering four kills and three aces.
Madelyn Berglund had a match-high 25 digs during Rifle’s sweep of Moffat County.
Olathe’s Angelina Bollinger tallied six kills and three blocks as the Pirates swept Vail Mountain.
De Beque won each set against Soroco by double digits to secure an easy victory. Avery Rigsby and Ava Vines finished with 11 kills apiece.
In Class 4A state cross country action, Central’s Shalom Trowbridge finished seventh in the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 59.3 seconds to lead the Warriors.
North Fork’s Jessie Black finished in second in the Class 2A girls field with a time of 19:08.3, trailing only the runner who set a 2A course record at the Norris Penrose Events Center.
Ella Unrein finished 50th for Fruita Monument in the Class 5A race, clocking in at 19:47.