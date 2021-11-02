Grand Junction quarterback Isaiah Biocic, 2, had 218 yards of total offense last weekend in the Tigers' victory over Gateway. Biocic threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Grand Junction won its season finale.
Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
The Grand Junction football team picked up its first win of the season with a 56-12 victory over Gateway. Junior quarterback Isaiah Biocic threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, totaling 218 yards of offense. Junior linebacker Landon Grossnickle also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and finished with three sacks.
A gadget play where Fruita Monument wide receiver Peyton Nessler passed to quarterback Corben Rowell for a touchdown with no time remaining secured a 36-35 victory for the Wildcats over Mesa Ridge.
Senior Franklin Barks ran for two touchdowns to lead Palisade to a 28-14 win over Glenwood Springs to secure a conference title.
Montrose running back Ethan Hartman had 72 yards receiving and 51 yards rushing as the Indians beat Ponderosa 19-14 for an undefeated regular season and conference title.
Palisade volleyball went 3-1 during a tournament at Coal Ridge, where Ella Yanovich had 39 kills and seven aces across all matches.
Fruita Monument swept host Ponderosa at a nonleague tournament, led by 12 kills from BayLea Sparks and 10 kills from Hayden Murray.
Indigo Miller-Barnes had six kills and six blocks during North Fork’s sweep of Basalt.
Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil placed 10th in the Class 5A state cross-country race and Central’s Tristian Spence placed 14th in the 4A race.
The Central boys cross country team finished seventh at the Class 4A state meet, despite an illness running through the team and affecting some of their runners.
Blake Sturgeon scored the deciding goal as the Grand Junction soccer team beat Steamboat Springs 5-3 in the Class 4A playoffs.