Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
The Fruita Monument football team rolled to a score on every possession during a first-round playoff win over Brighton, led by a three-touchdown day from running back Wyatt Sharpe. The sophomore gained 139 yards on 21 carries, part of the Wildcats’ 400-plus yards on the ground.
Palisade closed out its regular season with a 46-20 win over Eagle Valley. Malakhi Espinosa ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. The junior quarterback had a team-high 144 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed a single pass for a 13-yard score.
Delta senior running back Timothy Horn ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries as the Panthers defeated Alamosa 45-14.
Palisade’s volleyball team took care of business at home with a pair of 3-1 wins during the Class 4A Region 11 tournament. A pair of freshmen had big performances, with Kyra Birch turning in 15 kills against Longmont and Addie Ritterbush notching 13 kills against Falcon.
Fruita Monument defeated Arapahoe 3-1 before being swept by host Valor Christian at the Class 5A Region 5 tournament. During the victory, senior Hayden Murray had a team-high 26 assists and added nine digs.
Meeker swept Mancos and Sanford at the Class 2A Region 2 tournament, powered by 39 kills from junior Emma Luce across the two matches.
Grand Junction goalkeeper Anton Tow turned away nine shots on goal during the Tigers’ 1-0 playoff loss to Cheyenne Mountain.