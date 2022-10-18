Luke Bennet had a standout two-way performance for the Fruita Monument High School football team during a 41-14 victory against Aurora Central. On offense, he caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, and on defense he pulled down an interception with a team-high seven tackles.
Gage Wareham and Aiden Grijalva connected on a pair of touchdown passes during Montrose’s 61-6 win over Coronado.
Rifle dismantled Aspen 43-7, led by quarterback Logan Gross, who accounted for 221 yards of total offense and three rushing touchdowns.
North Fork quarterback Hayden Moreno passed for two touchdowns and ran for four more during the Miners’ 42-0 shellacking of Olathe.
Grand Valley linebacker Jacob Doyle had a team-high 14 tackles with one tackle for loss and two fumbles forced in the Cardinals’ 27-14 win over Coal Ridge.
The Fruita Monument softball team is one inning away from qualifying for the state tournament in upset fashion. In a game initially called due to darkness last week, the No. 19 Wildcats led No. 3 Valor Christian 8-3 with six innings complete. Chloe Padilla pitched all six innings and held down one of the top offenses in the state.
Across three games of regional action, Central senior Jenna Fraser logged 17 1/3 innings in the circle for the Warriors, who finished 1-2.
Jill Robinson and Tatem Miller each hit home runs as Delta defeated Platte Valley 13-3 in Class 3A regional action.
Central’s boys soccer team defeated Palisade 2-1 in overtime thanks to a pair of goals from Oscar Fuentas.
Yahir Marquez scored twice for Rifle in the Bears’ 4-1 victory against Gunnison.
The Delta High School volleyball team eked out a 3-2 win over Durango in which Ellie Ames had a season-high 21 kills with a .408 hitting percentage.
De Beque freshman Avery Rigsby piled up a season-best 13 kills as the Dragons swept Norwood.
Fruita Monument’s William Stenhouse and North Fork’s Jessie Black were the highest Western Slope finishers in their respective races at the Rifle Cross Country Invitational. Stenhouse placed fourth with a time of 18 minutes, 21.6 seconds. Black took third and clocked a 19:21.1.