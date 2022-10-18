Luke Bennet had a standout two-way performance for the Fruita Monument High School football team during a 41-14 victory against Aurora Central. On offense, he caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, and on defense he pulled down an interception with a team-high seven tackles.

Gage Wareham and Aiden Grijalva connected on a pair of touchdown passes during Montrose’s 61-6 win over Coronado.