Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
The Fruita Monument football team outlasted No. 10 Pueblo West with a 26-21 win, led by running back Kaison Stegelmeier. The junior ran for 148 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.
Central’s Cash Walker pulled in a 24-yard pass from Devin Hickey with 41 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to a 25-20 victory over Greeley Central.
Palisade made a series of defensive stops to secure a 29-26 win over Summit. Phallen Salvati not only made two key tackles in the final four minutes, but he also rushed 95 yards and a touchdown.
North Fork’s Blaine Peebles returned three punts for touchdowns, totaling 185 yards, during the Miners’ 54-6 victory over Roaring Fork. He also rushed for one touchdown and returned an interception for a score.
Fruita Monument volleyball picked up a 3-1 win over Palisade, where senior BayLea Sparks erupted for 24 kills for the Wildcats. Ella Yanowich led the Bulldogs with 14 kills.
Central’s Maylayna Thomas recorded eight aces during the Warriors’ win over Grand Junction.
The Central softball team advanced to the state tournament for the third time in four years, powered by a pair of two-RBI performances from Aspen Satterfield and Emma Diaz during a decisive 9-6 win over Arapahoe.
Montrose’s Noah Richmond was selected as the Southwestern League’s golfer of the year after an eighth-place finish at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament. Fruita Monument’s Kade Hayward also earned first-team SWL honors.
Blake Sturgeon, Luiz Aguirre and Gerardo Hernandez each scored a goal in the Grand Junction soccer team’s 3-2 win over Fruita Monument.
Grand Junction No. 3 singles player Evan Severs advanced to the quarterfinals at the Class 4A state tennis tournament before losing to the eventual runner-up. Severs won his first playback match, but lost in the consolation semifinals. Central’s No. 4 doubles team of Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn also won their first-round match at state before losing in the quarterfinals.