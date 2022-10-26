Peak Performances, Oct. 25, 2022 By MATT MEYER Special to The Daily Sentinel Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The fourth-ranked Montrose High School football team defeated No. 10 Mesa Ridge, aided by Torrie Eckerman’s 28-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.Fruita Monument fell 21-14 to Broomfield, but Amari Wilson still ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries.Tyrus Despain blocked two kicks for Palisade during their 28-18 loss to Summit on Oct. 14.Delta receiver Rylan Bynum had only two receptions during the Panthers’ 48-6 win over Summit, but he made the most of them. The junior pulled in touchdown catches of 50 and 54 yards.Receiver Payson Pene passed to fellow receiver Alan Rios for a 57-yard touchdown as part of a gadget play in North Fork’s 21-13 win over Gunnison.In his return from injury, Cedaredge quarterback Luke Maxey threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Bruins to a 34-8 victory.Peytan Sheer mashed a solo home run as the Fruita Monument softball team lost 10-2 to Legend at the state tournament.Mya Abeyta’s two-run home run was Delta’s only scoring in their 7-2 loss to Fort Lupton at the state tournament.Angel Mendez, Miller Jones and Mason Sanders all scored for the Grand Junction boys soccer team during their 3-0 win over rival Fruita Monument.Brandon Beltran scored both of Rifle’s goals — including the eventual game-winner in overtime — as the Bears defeated Delta 2-1.Fruita Monument’s volleyball teams was carried to a 3-1 victory over Delta thanks to Ryleigh Payne’s 10 kills at a .450 hitting percentage.Rhyan Mason had 25 digs during Central’s 2-1 tournament victory over Pomona.Palisade sophomore Addie Ritterbush had a season-high 29 kills as the Bulldogs swept Steamboat Springs.Ella Unrein placed eighth and Mackenzie Black was 12th for Fruita Monument’s cross country team during the Class 5A Region 2 race.Three Central boys runners finished back-to-back-to-back at the Colorado 4A Region 1 race. Shalom Trowbridge placed eighth, follow by Alex Fisher and Jackson Edwards.North Fork's Jessie Black won the girls race at the Class 2A Region 4 race, finishing almost 20 seconds ahead of her closest competition. 