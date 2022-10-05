The Montrose High School football team defeated Central 51-20 last week. Junior Rodriguez set the tone for the Red Hawks, returning an interception 98 yards for a touchdown. For the Warriors, Cam Redding had an interception and a forced fumble.

In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 7 Fruita Monument was upset by No. 10 Heritage 20-13. Amari Wilson accounted for both Wildcats’ touchdowns and ran for 116 yards.