The Montrose High School football team defeated Central 51-20 last week. Junior Rodriguez set the tone for the Red Hawks, returning an interception 98 yards for a touchdown. For the Warriors, Cam Redding had an interception and a forced fumble.
In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 7 Fruita Monument was upset by No. 10 Heritage 20-13. Amari Wilson accounted for both Wildcats’ touchdowns and ran for 116 yards.
Delta remained undefeated with a 28-0 win over Pagosa Springs as Esai Carrillo ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
The Meeker defense allowed only 96 yards of total offense in a 40-0 win over Cedaredge, while the offense was led by Connor Blunt, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Fruita Monument’s volleyball team handled Durango 3-1, paced by 13 kills and four aces from Trinity Hafey.
Delta’s Ellie Ames had 20 kills and Aadrey Fraser had 19 in the Panthers’ five-set victory over Roaring Fork.
Emaline Ealey had seven aces in Plateau Valley’s sweep of De Beque.
Grand Junction boys soccer defeated Central 4-0, paced by a pair of goals from Angel Mendez.
Yahir Marquez scored the deciding goal in Rifle’s 2-1 overtime victory over rival Glenwood Springs.
Central softball won its eighth straight game by dismantling Durango 23-1. Allison Brunk doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Warriors.
Olivia Wirth drove in four runs and Peytan Scheer hit a home run in Fruita’s 7-1 win against Grand Junction.
Palisade overcame an early four-run deficit to defeat Montezuma-Cortez 12-5. Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate doubled and drove in two runs.
Palisade’s Zenon Reece and Fruita Monument’s Ella Unrein won their respective races at the Anna Banana Invitational in Fruita.