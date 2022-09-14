The Fruita Monument High School football team moved to 3-0 with a 35-0 thrashing of Skyline. The Wildcats had two runners cross the century mark, with Wyatt Sharpe rushing for 137 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, and Amari Wilson finishing with 116 yards and one score on 11 carries.
James Montoya had a pick-6 and Kaden Gray had a scoop-and-score during Central’s 25-13 victory over Grand Junction. The Tigers still generated plenty of offense, with sophomore quarterback Will Applegate throwing for 240 yards and rushing for 41 more, accounting for all but three yards of the team’s total offense.
Delta defeated former conference rival Palisade 31-20 as Panthers’ senior running back Konner Workman rumbled for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The bulk of the Bulldogs’ offense came from quarterback Malakhi Espinosa, who rushed for 96 yards and two TDs.
Montrose travelled more than 300 miles to Erie and upset the No. 4-ranked Tigers 49-40 in a blustery contest. Running back Blake Griffin had four touchdowns in the victory.
Cedaredge junior Logan Tullis caught seven passes for 136 yards and one touchdown on offense, plus pulled down two interceptions on defense during the Bruins’ 20-0 win over Del Norte.
Delta’s volleyball team bounced back from a two-game skid with a 3-1 win over Central. Ellie Ames finished with 13 kills, three aces and five blocks, all team highs.
Over the weekend, North Fork swept both Plateau Valley and Hayden. In the latter match, Payton Carver finished with 22 assists and two aces while adjusting to a new role on the team.
The Fruita Monument boys soccer team dispatched Telluride 3-1, powered by goals from Kailen Rutkowski, Caleb Kyle and Nick Feddersen.
Central’s softball team won twice on Saturday, the second of which was a 12-8 victory over Bear Creek. Olivia Litzen went 3 for 3 with one home run and one double.
Grand Junction hammered Doherty 14-2, powered by 3-RBI days from Alexis Walpole and Jaxon Clark.
Mikayla Talbott went six innings for Palisade with eight strikeouts and no walks as the Bulldogs thumped Air Academy 11-2.
Rifle had 20 hits in a 15-9 win over Liberty, four of which came off the bat of Hailey Worton. The senior was a home run shy of the cycle and crossed the plate four times.
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge and Fruita Monument’s Ella Unrein were the victors during the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational cross-country race at Connected Lakes State Park.