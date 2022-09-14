The Fruita Monument High School football team moved to 3-0 with a 35-0 thrashing of Skyline. The Wildcats had two runners cross the century mark, with Wyatt Sharpe rushing for 137 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, and Amari Wilson finishing with 116 yards and one score on 11 carries.

James Montoya had a pick-6 and Kaden Gray had a scoop-and-score during Central’s 25-13 victory over Grand Junction. The Tigers still generated plenty of offense, with sophomore quarterback Will Applegate throwing for 240 yards and rushing for 41 more, accounting for all but three yards of the team’s total offense.