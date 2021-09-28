Palisade quarterback Malakhi Espinosa scores one of his five rushing touchdowns Thursday night in the Bulldogs' 42-21 victory over Conifer at Stocker Stadium. Espinosa finished with 123 yards rushing in the win.
In this new Daily Sentinel feature, here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
Palisade quarterback Malakhi Espinosa ran for five touchdowns and 126 yards in the Bulldogs’ win. His single completion in the run-heavy offense also went for 27 yards.
Fruita Monument sophomore running back Wyatt Sharpe had a career day for the Wildcats in a win, tallying 106 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. It was his first game with more than 12 carries and his second time crossing the 100-yard mark.
Central junior running back Santana Martinez had a breakout performance for the Warriors. He ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. It was the first time he’s notched more than five carries in a varsity contest.
Jillian Buck led the Fruita Monument volleyball team with 11 kills in a sweep of Montrose. Chloe Hagee added seven kills and four blocks.
The eighth-ranked Central softball team went 3-1 during the Southwestern Classic. The loss came against the second-ranked team in 5A. Senior Kennedy Vis hit .461, including one home run. She also pitched in three of the contests, striking out 10 batters in 14 innings.
Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil won the Anna Banana Invitation for the third time in her career, finishing more than 26 seconds ahead of her closest competition.
Fruita Monument also won the boys race, with Kien Cogley leading the field by nearly 30 seconds.
Mason Sanders scored twice on Thursday, both off assists from Luis Aguirre, for Grand Junction.
Central’s Alfonso Banuelas scored four times and Hiusef Miranda had three assists in the Warriors’ win.
Four District 51 golfers qualified for state. Fruita Monument senior Kade Hayward secured his third trip to 5A state tournament and Grand Junction’s Jack Kaul, and Palisade’s Blake Hooker and Alex Morrall made it in 4A.
