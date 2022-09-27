Trevor Hochevar returned a kickoff 99 yards to help lead the Fruita Monument football team past Bear Creek 31-27.
Palisade picked up its first win of the season by defeating Golden 36-35 in overtime thanks to a successful 2-point conversion run by Rhett Ward.
Grand Junction quarterback Will Applegate rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns during the Tigers’ 20-13 loss against Overland.
Blake Griffin had 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns during Montrose’s 42-26 win over Lutheran.
Delta’s Konner Workman tallied a team-high 17 tackles—four for loss—with three sacks, disrupting plays in the backfield during the Panthers’ 31-14 victory against ranked opponent The Academy.
North Fork kicker Maddie Brezonick joined the growing ranks of female football players in Colorado who kicked field goals. The junior chipped in a 24-yard field goal and was 3 for 3 on extra points during North Fork’s 24-12 win against Cedaredge.
Rifle quarterback Logan Gross threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears beat Brush 28-23.
Delta volleyball player Ellie Ames rained down a season-high 18 kills as the Panthers swept Moffat County.
Montrose freshman Maggie Legg had a match-high 14 kills during the Red Hawks’ 3-2 win over Fruita Monument.
Olathe turned in a season-high 30 blocks against Plateau Valley, 15 of which came from Tanner Carroll and 14 from Angelina Bollinger.
Luis Mendoza had a hat trick and Yahir Marquez added two more goals as Rifle boys soccer pummeled Moffat County 10-0.
Jordan Bauer and Macie Robertson drove in three runs apiece as Palisade softball defeated Conifer 10-4.
Central pitcher Jenna Fraser closed the door against Frederick, leading the Warriors to a 4-3 victory where she threw a complete game with four strikeouts and only one walk.
Chloe Padilla launched a home run during Fruita Monument’s 14-2 win over Highlands Ranch.
Grand Junction’s Jaxon Clark tossed a complete game and allowed only three hits in the Tigers’ 2-1 topping of Highlands Ranch.
Golfers who qualified for the Class 4A state tournament are: Grand Junction’s Landon Scarbrough, Hunter Simmons, Ky Korte and Jack Kaul, and Montrose’s Kyden Adams, Jake Legg, Rocco Manuel and Noah Richmond.
Central cross-country runners Shalom Trowbridge and Jackson Edwards finished second and third, respectively, in the 110-runner field of the boys race at Emma Coburn’s Elk Run in Crested Butte. Fruita Monument’ Ella Unrein placed fifth in the girls race.