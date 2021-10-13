Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
Central held Monarch to only three points in the second half of its 33-17 road victory. Senior William Sfat led the Warriors’ defense with nine tackles — one for loss — and a sack.
Palisade overcame a three-point halftime deficit against Battle Mountain to win 28-17. Junior Phallen Salvati was the highlight of the offense with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also returned two kicks for a combined 47 yards.
Cedaredge picked up a 39-8 victory over Olathe, led by a four-touchdown day from sophomore Luke Maxey. He passed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and pulled off a scoop-and-score after a fumble.
Fruita Monument’s volleyball team saw its attack on full display during sweeps of Grand Junction and Delta. BayLea Sparks and Hayden Murray, a pair of seniors, were strong hitters during the matches.
Palisade swept Steamboat Springs, where freshman Addie Ritterbush led the Bulldogs in kills (12), aces (five), blocks (three) and digs (14).
Fruita Monument softball took care of Durango in a doubleheader sweep, and senior Lauren Lee went 5 for 6 with two home runs, a double and nine RBI across two games.
Matthew Parkes had two goals and two assists for the Grand Junction boys soccer during an 8-1 win over Central.
Central boys tennis sent players to state for the first time in seven years: The No. 1 doubles team of Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck, as well as the No. 4 doubles team of Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn.
Grand Junction had five regional champions — Matthew Silzell (No. 2 singles); Evan Severs (No. 3 singles); Bailey Rubenstein and Jase Satterfield (No. 1 doubles); Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle (No. 2 doubles); Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer (No. 3 doubles). The Tigers No. 1 singles player, Evan Gear, finished second and is also heading to state.
Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil blew by the competition to win the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic cross-country race with a time 17 minutes, 27.8 seconds — 19 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Palisade’s Alex Morrall tied for 10th in the Class 4A state golf tournament, shooting a total of 146 across two rounds. Kade Hayward finished 48th for Fruita Monument at the 5A tournament and Grand Junction’s Jack Kaul was 49th.