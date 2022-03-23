The Grand Junction High School baseball team returned to a .500 record with a 7-4 win over Northglenn and a 5-1 victory over Vista PEAK Prep. Ben Coleman had a big weekend, throwing 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts to earn the win against Northglenn. At the plate, the sophomore was 5 for 7 with one double and two RBI across both games.
Fruita Monument also picked up wins against Vista PEAK and Northglenn, beating those teams 12-0 and 9-5, respectively. Andrew Lee launched a home run and finished with six RBI against Vista PEAK, and Keenan Oxford went yard and drove in two runs against Northglenn.
Central trounced Overland 10-3, led by a double, triple and two RBI from Luke Brown.
Palisade rolled past Steamboat Springs with a doubleheader sweep, notching 11-0 and 19-0 victories. In the first game, Melacio Perez delivered five scoreless innings on the mound with six strikeouts and one walk. He helped his own cause at the plate with a 3-for-4 day that left him a double short of completing the cycle.
Delta defeated Salida 14-0 in a game in which Isaac Chavez pitched five innings of no-hit baseball and struck out 14 opposing hitters.
Montrose manhandled Pagosa Springs 17-2, powered by a five-RBI day from Gage Wareham.
In girls tennis, Central’s No. 3 doubles pairing of Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson bounced back from a tough second set to win 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. The victory helped power Central to a 4-3 team win over Durango.
Fruita Monument rolled over Aspen 7-0 and Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player Abby Deeths dropped only one game in her 6-0, 6-1 victory.
In boys lacrosse action, Grand Junction beat Chaparral 12-6 behind six goals and four assists from Jack Mottram.
Fruita Monument also defeated Chaparral 9-6 thanks to three goals from Tony Farber.
Several area track and field teams competed at Rifle, where Central’s Justin Blanton cruised to a victory in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.1 seconds. Palisade’s Julio Rodriguez won the 200 in 23.58, while Fruita’s Corbin Murray took first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.28.
Girls winners included Central’s Tristan Spence in the 1,600 with a time of 5:08.71; Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.76; and Palisade’s Gabrielle Horton in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48 seconds.
Elsewhere in track and field action, Cedaredge freshman Jessie Black set a school record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:28.12 in Delta.