Colorado Mesa tied for fifth in the Samuel Proal Invitational in Pueblo on Tuesday, shooting a third-round 286 for a final score of 859.
CSU-Pueblo won on its home course at Walking Stick with a 276 in the final round for an 836.
Kyle Pearson finished in a three-way tie for seventh place with a 72 in the final round for a three-round score of 211.
Ethan Bishop tied for 32nd with a 218 after a third-round 71 along with teammate Yael Chahin, who shot a 72 in the final round. Peter Grossenbacher and Dane Anger tied for 39th at 220. Grossenbacher shot a 71 and Anger a 76 in the final round.