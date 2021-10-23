The Central football team struggled in the second half of a 38-24 conference loss to Skyline at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
The Warriors led 18-13 at halftime, after scoring two touchdowns in the span of 70 seconds, but penalties and defensive miscues buried them in a hole too deep to climb out of in the second half.
“You can’t expect to win after turning the ball over that many times against a team that’s going to be in the playoffs. We made some great plays in the first half but there were too many mistakes in the second,” coach Brandon Milholland said. “But I think the character of our team has immensely improved compared to last year. We still have a ways to go with that, but I’m pleased with their character.”
Skyline jumped to an early 13-0 lead after a series of penalty-ridden drives. Quarterback Kaiden Box threw a 12-yard pass to Logan Miller for the first touchdown and added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wynn Drewes for the second.
The Central offense finally came alive in the second quarter. Devin Hickey held on option keeper and squeezed through the defense for a 15-yard gain on third and long to keep a drive alive. Justin Blanton finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
On the touchdown, Hickey faked pitch and handed off to wing back Blanton, who sped through an open hole for the score.
With the Falcons driving on the next possession, Tyler Ziek jumped a short route and intercepted Box for a 30-yard pick-6.
After forcing four straight incompletions to get the ball back, Central (4-5, 2-2 Northern 2 Conference) drove 66 yards in 40 seconds. Hickey capped the drive with a 19-yard pass to Cam Redding for the touchdown and an 18-13 lead.
After halftime, however, Skyline (6-3, 3-1) picked Central’s defense apart, especially with medium and deep passes, for 25 second-half points. Drewes ran for two touchdowns and Box threw two more after halftime. Drewes finished with 121 yards rushing and Box threw for 187 — including 118 to Miller.
Despite the double-digit loss, Hickey dazzled for the Warriors.
The junior quarterback often ran for chunk plays and kept the defense guessing with a healthy mix of quick throws and rollouts, finishing with 111 yards passing and 49 yards rushing. With the game well out of reach, Hickey’s motor kept going. He connected with Jaxon Gohn for a 14-yard gain with fewer than five minutes to go. On the next play, he rumbled down the sideline for 49 yards to set up another Blanton touchdown run.
“He’s a kid who never gives up. I mean there he is at the end of the game busting his tail to gain every inch he could,” Milholland said. “He’s a competitor and I’m looking forward to things from him next week against Loveland, and next year.”
Palisade 62, Steamboat Springs 26: Phallen Salvati scored four touchdowns to power the Bulldogs to their fourth straight win.
With the scored tied 7-7, Salvati caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Malakhi Espinosa to put Palisade (6-2, 3-0 Class 3A Central West Conference) in front 13-7. Steamboat Springs, which entered Friday's game on a five-game winning streak, scored on a touchdown pass to tie the game 13-13, but the Bulldogs then scored the next 22 points.
Salvati ran for a 12-yard score and Espinosa ran for the two-point conversion, then Salvati ran for a 4-yard touchdown and added the two-point run before Espinosa capped the Bulldogs' first-half scoring with a 3-yard TD run.
Leading 35-13, Espinosa threw an interception and the Sailors (6-2, 2-1) scored on a touchdown pass to pull within 35-19 at halftime.
Palisade scored the first 20 points of the second half, with Salvati, Espinosa and Franklin Barks all scoring rushing touchdowns. After Steamboat scored completed a long pass for a touchdown, Barks capped the scoring with another TD run.
Delta 17, Moffat County 14: Timothy Horn scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game to lift the No. 5 Panthers past the No. 4 Bulldogs.
Ryan Peck's 9-yard pass to Logan Hafey had given Moffat County (7-1, 3-1 Class 2A West Conference) a 14-10 lead with less than 3 minutes to play.
Delta's Ty Reed threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Damien Gallegos in the second quarter for the only scoring in the first half and the Panthers (7-1, 4-0) added a field goal in the third quarter to lead 10-0.
Plateau Valley 56, Soroco 22: The Cowboys started off their homecoming game with a bang, scoring 50 first half points to cruise past the Rams.
Colton Witzell had two rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a score and Tallen Long had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for Plateau Valley (3-5, 2-4 A-8 Northwest Conference).