As girls prep wrestling expands statewide, District 51’s Phoenix team is progressing as well. However, the history of girls getting on the mat has been challenging.
Former Palisade wrestler and current Phoenix assistant coach Kyauna Martinez Jaszkowiak was a trailblazer.
Wrestling for Bulldogs about a decade ago, she held her own against the boys.
In the 2012-13 season, she was 17-14. A loss in the regional fourth-place wrestleback match kept her from a state tournament berth.
Her senior season she was 24-16 and placed sixth at regionals.
“I was 4 when I started wrestling. My older brother wrestled and I did everything he did. So I did all sports. Wrestling is the one that stuck,” Jaszkowiak said. “I was tired of getting beat up, cause he would come home and wrestle me. I begged my Mom to take me to practice. She told me, ‘OK, but you can’t cry. You either toughen up and do the sport or you’re done.’”
Jaszkowiak’s support came gradually.
“My uncles and father were hesitant when I was younger. When I hit about 10, things changed,” she said. “I had been wrestling for five or six years and doing well. People asked why I do it, especially having black eyes, hurting and being sore. They realized this wasn’t a fling, and that I really loved it and wanted to do my best. I was going to national tournaments and that’s when I really started getting support.”
Not everyone was comfortable with a girl wrestler and she had a few forfeit wins.
“I had conversations with wrestlers through the years, and it ended up it wasn’t the wrestler, it was their fathers. I had wrestled long enough to prove that I was not out there to be a girl wrestler, I was just trying to be a wrestler. I knew the risks. I understood what could happen. I was never worried about being injured,” Jaszkowiak said.
Jaszkowiak has her take on why girls wrestling is growing.
“These girls just want to be strong with who they are. That they could just be confident in themselves. And when they got confident, then their friends came. Just this year, the room grew within weeks because girls fell in love with the sport,” she said.
Historically, it was 1994 when the Colorado High School Activities Association passed a gender rule allowing girls to wrestle with the boys. In 2006, Golden’s Brooke Sauer became the first female state tournament qualifier.
In 2010, Western Slope girls became pioneers of success.
Soroco’s Lauryn Bruggink became the first girl to win at the state tournament with a victory in the consolation bracket. In 2014, Grand Valley’s Cody Pfau became the first female to win a championship bracket match.
When the 2017-18 season rolled around, girls had their own state tournament, but it was not supported by CHSAA.
That season, Central’s Myah Arrieta became the Western Slope’s first female state champion, winning the 113-pound weight class, comprised of 15 wrestlers. The tournament was open to any and all comers, with 58 schools showing up.
Another local girl, Kaylee Lacy (now Haynes) of Grand Junction placed second, as did Rifle’s Emilee Demann.
Practices were tough for Haynes, who wrestled in the era when the Tigers were regularly near, or at the top, of Class 5A according to On the Mat rankings. In the wrestling room, she was constantly tested by state champions Dawson Collins and Kieran Thompson. Haynes is currently in her final season at Colorado Mesa University. She is ranked No. 4 at 143 pounds, twice been an All-American and is also an assistant coach for the Phoenix.
In 2019, Delta’s Nicole Koch won a state title at the first CHSAA-sanctioned girls tournament as a freshman. Last season Koch and Montrose’s Kierstin Myers, both wrestling for the Olathe consolidated district team, won state titles. Koch seeks her fourth this month.
Two girls finally crossed the gender line at the 2019 boys state tournament. Valley’s Angel Rios and Skyview’s Jaslynn Gallegos were the first to medal, placing fourth and fifth, respectively, at 106 pounds.