For the second weekend in a row, the District 51 Phoenix were the best girls wrestling team in Utah.
At the Girls’ Rockwell Rumble in Herriman, Utah, on Saturday, the Phoenix won the team title thanks to one individual champion and nine placers. Last weekend, District 51 won the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
Apollonia Middleton won the 135-pound bracket when she pinned Danielle Franco of Shadow Ridge, Nevada, in 3 minutes, 9 seconds.
The other Phoenix to reach the podium were Ayana Moncoda (sixth at 110), Mollie Dare (third at 130), Violet Gray (sixth at 135), Laurel Hughes (seventh at 140), Kenya Contreras (second at 145), Shylee Tuzon (third at 155), Adalee McNeil (fourth at 170) and Laylah Casto (second at 190).
The Phoenix scored 222 points to win the team title by almost 40 points.
Boys Wrestling
Central took home a team title and boasted a pair champions at the Rodriguez Tournament of Champions at Eaglecrest High School.
Devin Hickey won the 165-pound bracket with a 10-4 decision over Achilles Evans of Vista Ridge. Then, Tyler Ziek quickly took care of Eaglecrest’s Marcel Gordon in the 190 title match with a pin 75 seconds after the starting whistle.
Ten other Warriors placed — Elijah Hernandez (fourth at 106), JP Espinoza (third at 113), William Dean (fourth at 126), Hassin Maynes (third at 132), Jordyn Willie (fifth at 138), Nick Matthews (fourth at 144), Dagen Harris (third at 150), Amtorres Vargas (14th at 157), Jaidyn Willie (14th at 175) and Zach Knowles (eighth at 285).
The Warriors finished with 236.5 points, two more than Eaglecrest’s “A” team. Central won the Tournament of Champions in Utah last week, as well.
Palisade and Fruita Monument were at the 69-team Rockwell Rumble and struggled with the competition.
The Bulldogs had brothers Teagan and Keyton Young place. Teagan finished sixth at 98 pounds and Keyton was sixth at 132.
Tatum Williams was the lone Wildcat to place, finishing sixth at 215.
Montrose reigning state champion Dmarian Lopez scored a statement victory at the Arvada West Invitational.
Lopez, ranked No. 2 at 285 in Class 4A, beat Brighton’s Dylan BravoPacker in the title match with a 4-1 decision. BravoPacker is the reigning 5A state champ and ranked No. 1 in 5A.
Six other RedHawks placed — James Schaefer (fourth at 144), Daniel Alcazar (fifth at 150), Quinn Brown (third at 157), Aaron Simpson (sixth at 165), Micah Simpson (second at 175) and Raul Rascon (second at 215).
Girls Basketball
George Washington’s electric offense was too much for Fruita Monument to overcome in a 57-33 loss.
The Patriots (10-4) scored 16-plus points in the first, second and fourth quarters. The Fruita defense looked like its normal self in the third quarter — allowing only two baskets.
But by then, the Wildcats (9-3) had too much ground to make up.
Saturday’ loss was the most points Fruita has surrendered in a game since a 59-53 loss to Natrona County, Wyoming, on Dec. 17, 2021.
Liv Campbell and Addison Eyre each scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats.
Palisade 36, Grand Junction 24: A second-half surge lifted the Bulldogs (5-9) past the Tigers (0-11).
The Tigers were shut out in the first quarter but still had a 9-8 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs ran wild in the third quarter, however. They outscored the Tigers 21-7 in the third, which cushioned the blow of scoring seven in the fourth.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with 17 points and Chloe Simons added eight.
Ella Alderman, a freshman, led Grand Junction with 11 points. Jordyn Wrich and Riley Applegate both added four points.
Boys Basketball
Palisade 52, Grand Junction 48: The Bulldogs (8-6) staved off a late rally from the Tigers (6-6) to get back into the win column.
Neither offense could get going for most of the game. Grand Junction was held to a single basket in the first quarter and Palisade led 23-13 at halftime. The teams combined for 13 points in the third quarter.
But a switch was flipped in the fourth.
The Tigers outscored Palisade 28-23 in the final quarter but couldn’t overtake the Bulldogs.
Luke Fay led Palisade in scoring with 18 points. Josh Zotto added 12 and Fred Moore had seven.Grand Junction’s top scorer was Jake Stanfield with 11 points. Jase Satterfield scored nine and Will Applegate had eight.
Palisade has won three of its past four games.
Central 44, Glenwood Springs 37: The Warriors (8-4) outlasted the Demons (6-7) in front of a home crowd.
The first half was a defensive affair with Central leading 14-12 at the break. Central then scored 16 in the third quarter. Six different players scored in the quarter to spark the offense.
Cam Redding led Central with 14 points and Santana Martinez added 11. Eight Warriors scored in the game.