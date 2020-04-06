As a sports fan in Colorado, we are blessed with a team in each of the four major sports — baseball, football, basketball and hockey.
Sometimes those teams are good, like the Nuggets and Avs this season.
Sometimes those teams are not much fun to follow — the Broncos since Peyton Manning’s retirement and the Rockies last season.
With plenty of time to think about sports — and nothing to watch or follow because of the coronavirus outbreak — I thought I’d come up with my all-time Rockies starting lineup.
Let’s start at first base with the Toddfather, Todd Helton.
During his 17-year career at 20th and Blake, Helton was a .316 hitter — including leading the National League with a .372 average in 2000 — swatted 369 home runs and had 1,406 RBI. Helton was also a great doubles hitter, collecting an astonishing 592 in his career. Helton was also a great fielder, winning three Gold Glove awards. The only negative during Helton’s tenure was his lack of playoff appearances — Colorado only made the postseason twice.
At second base is DJ LeMahieu. In his seven years in purple pinstripes, LeMahieu won three Gold Gloves, a batting title and was a consistent veteran presence in the lineup. I would argue that letting LeMahieu leave in free agency and signing Daniel Murphy to the exact same contract contributed to Colorado’s losing season in 2019.
Recency bias would say Trevor Story is the shortstop, but Troy Tulowitzki gets the nod. During Tulo’s rookie season, he helped lead the Rockies to their only World Series appearance and finished second in voting for rookie of the year. Tulo’s overall numbers for Colorado — .299 average, 188 home runs and 657 RBI — would be much higher if not for injuries that kept him from playing in 150 games in all but two of his 10 seasons in LoDo.
The hot corner features two worthy candidates — Vinny Castilla and Nolan Arenado. Although Vinny was a great hitter and good defender, Arenado is on another level. On defense, Nolan routinely makes the impossible play look routine on his way to winning seven straight Gold Gloves. If his glove is golden, his bat is silver. Arenado won four straight Silver Slugger awards from 2015-2018 and led the NL in home runs and RBI in 2015 and 2016. Arenado has finished in the top six in the MVP voting the past four seasons and has taken the mantle as the face of the franchise.
In left field I will go with Carlos Gonzalez over Matt Holliday. CarGo averaged 23 home runs and 75 RBI in his 10 years with the Rockies, including hitting 40 home runs in 2015 and driving in 117 runs in 2010. CarGo was also an excellent fielder, winning three Gold Gloves and registering 72 assists.
Charlie Blackmon will be my center fielder. Blackmon’s bat at the top of the lineup gives Colorado some instant offense — he has hit 36 of his 172 career home runs leading off a game. Blackmon has averaged 185 hits in the past six seasons and has scored more than 100 runs in each of the past four.
This year, Larry Walker became the first Rockies player to be elected to Cooperstown. Walker is also the only Colorado player to win an MVP award. So naturally, he is the right fielder. Walker’s stats speak for themselves — .334 average, 258 home runs, 848 RBI. In 1997, Walker hit 49 home runs, 46 doubles and had 202 total hits with 134 RBI to win the MVP. Walker’s defense and his cannon of an arm kept runners from trying to score from third base on a fly ball to the outfield. Walker had 94 assists during his 10 years in Colorado.
Catcher was the toughest position to nail down since the Rockies haven’t had a dependable backstop since their inception. My choices are Jeff Reed and Yorvit Torrealba. Reed had 36 home runs and 134 RBI in four years with Colorado and Torrealba collected 23 home runs and 168 RBI in five seasons. Torreabla’s magical postseason in 2007 — he hit .357 in the playoffs with multiple clutch hits — may give him the edge in my mind.
I picked five starting pitchers and one closer. My starters: Jorge De La Rosa, Aaron Cook, Pedro Astacio, Jon Gray and Ubaldo Jimenez. Closer: Brian Fuentes.
De La Rosa is the Rockies’ career leader in wins with 82, followed by Cook with 72. Jimenez is fifth, Astacio sixth and Gray seventh. The five starters are also in the top 10 in Colorado history in strikeouts and four of the five in ERA (Astacio pitched when there was no humidor). Fuentes had 115 career saves with Colorado — 111 from 2005-2008 — and was an All-Star selection from 2005-2007.
That’s my list. If you have an all-time starting roster for the Rockies, email the Sentinel at sports@gjsentinel.com.