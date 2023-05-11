It's called a "synergy play," and the Colorado Mesa baseball team is always looking for one.
Cooper Vasquez found it Wednesday night in the Mavericks' 4-3 victory over Colorado Christian in the first round of the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
The CMU reliever entered the game with two on and out out in the sixth inning and the Mavericks trailing the Cougars 3-2. He struck out the first man he faced, and then picked off Boedy Flores at first base to end the inning.
Synergy.
"I just got the sign and trusted that everyone was on the right page, and everybody was," said Vasquez, who checked the runner at second before whirling to throw a strike to Stevenson Reynolds, who cut behind Flores for the pickoff at first. "We executed it perfectly. It got us momentum and just got us rolling."
"Man, he put it on the money, didn't he? We communicated effectively, everybody was on time with the play and every other team in the tournament was in the stands and saw it," CMU coach Chris Hanks said with a laugh. "Rook (associate head coach Sean McKinney) said, ‘All the other teams are here, you sure you want to run it?’ I said, ‘I want to win this game.’ ’’
Closer Anthony Durbano was in the bullpen and said they could feel the momentum shift behind the left-field wall.
"You see that play that we practice a thousand times and Skip will never call it," Durbano said. "And the one time he did it worked. That was the biggest play of the game."
And the synergy carried over.
Julian Boyd led off the bottom of the sixth with a double down the left-field line. Conrad Villafuerte singled to right, sending Boyd to third. Stevenson Reynolds got the run home when his ground ball forced Villafuerte at second, and with two out, Harrison Rodgers stroked a base hit to right.
Declan Wiesner followed with a line drive base hit up the middle, scoring Reynolds with the go-ahead run.
Although they stranded two runners, the Mavericks (42-9) had finally gotten the lead, and Vasquez and Durbano weren't about to give it up. CMU faces Colorado School of Mines at 3 this afternoon.
Durbano, a first-team all-RMAC selection, got his seventh save with a perfect ninth inning.
"'Bano was in good rhythm tonight, he wasn't max-effort throwing at the start," Hanks said. "He was pitching."
Durbano needed only eight pitches to get three outs, two strikeouts and a game-ending fly ball to center.
"It was a big moment. This is a big game, every game from now on out if big and seeing the team come back from down early, this team has a lot of fight. It made me want to compete even more," Durbano said.
Jacob Rhoades was slow out of the gate, giving up three runs in the first inning, including a two-run home run to Luke Thompson. Walks were Rhoades' biggest problem, with seven, but he also struck out eight. He gave up a bunt single in the second inning, but no more hits until being lifted with one out in the sixth.
Vasquez, who made his 12th appearance of the season, has logged only 21 2/3 innings compared to 47 innings last season, when he threw in 16 games with five starts.
Hanks was succinct in assessing Vasquez's performance: "Outstanding."
Vasquez commanded the zone, allowing only two hits, and although the Mavs were down when he entered the game, he sensed a rally coming. His job was to keep the Cougars in check until that rally came.
"I kind of knew we were gonna come back. We've done this all season," Vasquez said. "I wasn't really worried a whole lot. Even though we didn't play the best we could I knew we were gonna eventually come back."
The nation's top-hitting team was slow to get going, in part because of how Christian's Jake Gimbel (3-5) pitched. Despite not striking out a batter, Gimbel also didn't walk anyone, scattering eight hits in six innings. The Mavs ran into three outs, getting caught stealing — including the speedy Boyd in the third inning.
Although Mesa swept the Cougars in March, outscoring them 83-7 in four games, Hanks knew the Mavs' 14th straight victory wouldn't be easy.
"I don't think our kids were tight, I think the game started off poorly because of what we going on on the mound. We were just talking about staying up, there was not a negative word spoken anywhere in this dugout or on the field," Hanks said.
"We were telling the guys to enjoy the competition. We've been in a lot of blowouts recently and as a coach, you worry. We haven't seen the best pitching the last two weeks and I knew coming in here this was going to be a battle because the Gimbel kid is a competitor and he's a good pitcher. They have nothing to lose and they finished the year on a hot streak.
"The game went about like I expected going in, but getting the kids to understand that is another thing."
MSU Denver 16, CSU Pueblo 15: Cam Yuran launched a three-run walk-off home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth to rally the Roadrunners in a wild tournament opener.
Metro, the No. 2 seed, came back from a 10-4 deficit with eight runs in the fifth inning, but the ThunderWolves responded with three home runs over the final four innings, including the second of the day by Trey Vasquez, which put CSU Pueblo up 15-13 in the ninth.
Vasquez went 5 for 5 with five RBI for the ThunderWolves (21-30), who play Colorado Christian in an elimination game at 11 this morning. Metro (42-10) plays Regis at 7 tonight in the winners' bracket.
Metro got two runners on with one out and the ThunderWolves went to former Fruita Monument pitcher Dylan Weaver, who got a fly ball to center and had a full count on Yuran, who a no-doubt home run, the 10th home run of the game on a breezy day, for the win.
Regis 8, Colorado School of Mines 7: Colten Chase's fly ball to center field was misplayed in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Nolan Johnson with the winning run in the second walk-off victory of the tournament.
The Rangers (29-22) scored all eight of their runs in the final four innings after the Orediggers' Kevin Zapanta threw four no-hit innings and left after 7 2/3 innings. The RMAC pitcher of the year allowed five runs on four hits, walked only three and struck out 12.
After Chase hit a three-run home run to cut the Orediggers' lead to 7-5, he was lifted for Blake Ripp, who got the final out of the inning but couldn't close it out in the ninth, allowing three runs on four hits.