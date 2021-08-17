The Grand Junction Rockies will have even more competition on the diamond next year.
The Pioneer League on Monday announced that its board of directors approved a bid by Ridge Run Baseball, LLC, to establish a team in Flathead County, Montana. The team will play in a brand-new, 2,500-seat park north of Kalispell.
The yet-to-be-named franchise will give the Pioneer League 10 teams next season. Windsor’s Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly the Orem Owlz, will also join the league next season.
“I think that it’s a great addition to the Pioneer League,” said Grand Junction Rockies President Mick Ritter. “We’re extremely happy to have a 10th team for next year. That’s going to help us, and everybody else in the league, with some travel. It’s going to make the league even more competitive, adding another team.”
Both Colorado and Montana will have three Pioneer League teams each.